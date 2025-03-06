A South African mother moved from the busy suburbs to live on a farm and wowed Mzansi with her tranquil lifestyle

Social media users loved the woman’s new life and were curious enough to ask more valid questions in a thread of comments

Although moving to a quieter remote area might be relaxing, there are a number of things to consider before making the big decision

A lot of South Africans were amazed by the tranquil lifestyle people in rural areas get to enjoy compared to the busy city life.

A South African woman shared her new lifestyle after moving away from the busy city. Image: @mom_feminist

This past festive season, people from the Eastern Cape had the rest of Mzansi wishing they were spending Christmas with them.

Lady shares life living on farm after moving from busy suburbs

A young South African lady, Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile, made her New Year’s wish come true after leaving her busy city life for a more tranquil life on a farm. Phalaetsile is currently renting a plot by the farms.

The lady lives in a two-bedroom cottage with her two beautiful boys and said:

“In 2025 I made the biggest decision of my life. I moved out of the complex, the suburbs, and the gated communities, and I now live in a plot as in by the farms."

Phalaetsile has been enjoying her new slow life for two weeks and still unpacking:

“Every single day is an effort to make this a home.”

The family loved the tranquillity that comes with the calmness of living in a remote area. Their home is nice and cosy with chic decorative pieces that promote a warm environment:

“It is good for my mental health. It is amazing for myself and my church. It’s a little bit isolated but we do have neighbours and we’re still trying to get to know them.”

The small family is excited to explore more of the area and cannot wait to create good memories.

Watch the TikTok video below:

What to consider before moving to remote area

The serenity of the village life could be exciting but there are a couple of things to consider before making the big decision to transition your lifestyle. According to a real estate agent, Jennifer Jewell, it is important to think things through as most benefits that come with living in the city are nonexistent in the villages:

“For remote residents, healthcare facilities can be a considerable distance away. This distance becomes particularly problematic in emergencies when immediate medical attention is required.

“Additionally, access to specialised medical services, such as maternity care, mental health support, or ongoing management of chronic conditions, may be limited or non-existent.”

More things to consider:

Social isolation

Educational entanglements

Essential services

Limited leisure

Job opportunities

Transport challenges

Connectivity concerns

Mzansi reacts to woman moving away from busy city to live on farm

Social media users loved the woman’s transition and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@FiftyOne49 wrote:

“I have an entire 217ha farm with a lovely big old house. My wife is not keen at all. She only wants the city.”

@LeeMo asked:

“Wow, that's the route I want to go. My concern is safety. How do you navigate that?”

@Xingers commented:

“When I made a similar move years ago, I was thought to be the crazy one at the time- not anymore. It was the best decision ever.”

@🙆🏾‍♀️ shared:

“Plot life is the best—great for my child and mental health. I bulk buy since shops are far away and started a small garden as well.”

@Tumi of KhuduKreations said:

“I'm so happy to hear that you already see improvements in your mental health. I live on a plot. I’ve been through a lot and am convinced I wouldn't have the peace I have if I were living in the city.”

@Coach Lu|The Therapist explained:

“I’ve also been living on a plot for the last two years and we grow our own food and honestly it’s the best decision we ever made. It was scary at first for me but honestly best decision ever.”

@Rosey said:

“We've had our farm for two years now and we took the plunge and moved there full time. We’re settling in well. All the best, mommy.”

