"Girlhood is Proud of You": SA Woman in Tears Over SANDF Job, Mzansi Reacts to Heartfelt Video
- One young lady was in tears as she shared what it is like to have a job in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)
- The TikTok video went viral on social media, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- People reacted as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts, and some wished her well
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
One young lady working in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) touched the online community with her story.
Woman cries to have SANDF job, change home situation
The lady who goes by the handle @deemphowphow expressed to her viewers how grateful she was to be working for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) as it has changed her life and those of her family.
While taking to her TikTok caption, she said that many people claim that being in the army rewards them with "nothing," but it has totally changed her life and her family for the better. She went on to explain by saying the following:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"You don’t know how grateful I am for this job thou there are people claiming it’s nothing to them, while some of us be grateful enough after realising how it’s changing our lives and home situations for the better, being able to pick up where our parents left off, (mama le nna) were crying because finally things would be falling into place knowing I finally got this job to take care of my self and folks at home as promised …And guess what it is happening. (Video was taken on the day of my passout parade."
In the clip which @deemphowphow uploaded on TikTok, the woman can be seen hugging her loved one as they both cried. The clip went viral online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Take a look at the footage below:
SA is moved by the woman's story
The online community was filled with warm and fuzzy feelings and many were touched by the lady's story as they headed to the comments section expressing their thoughts.
Shakazulu_real said:
"They don't know what you know sis...the army ga se child's play. Well done, be proud about turn, check!"
Kemptonparknailtech expressed:
"Girlhood is proud of you."
Tlankiso was in awe adding:
"Oh, stranger, am crying with you."
Trevr commented:
"God bless you my sister."
User9925Itumeleng Thibella replied:
"My role model."
Papandubata wished the woman well saying:
"Keep on shining."
Faith Majoang was inspired by the woman's story adding:
"I want this for myself."
3 Epic SANDF stories that left South Africans talking
- Briefly News previously reported that a heartwarming moment has caught the attention of many after a wife shared her soldier husband's emotional homecoming.
- A lady shared her grief with SA netizens after losing her SANDF partner. To date, 14 SANDF soldiers have lost their lives fighting in the DRC.
- One young woman faced this bittersweet moment as she bid her sister farewell, watching her take her first steps to serving the country.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za