One young lady was in tears as she shared what it is like to have a job in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)

The TikTok video went viral on social media, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts, and some wished her well

One young lady working in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) touched the online community with her story.

A woman shared how her job in the SANDF changed her life. Image: @deemphowphow

Source: TikTok

Woman cries to have SANDF job, change home situation

The lady who goes by the handle @deemphowphow expressed to her viewers how grateful she was to be working for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) as it has changed her life and those of her family.

While taking to her TikTok caption, she said that many people claim that being in the army rewards them with "nothing," but it has totally changed her life and her family for the better. She went on to explain by saying the following:

"You don’t know how grateful I am for this job thou there are people claiming it’s nothing to them, while some of us be grateful enough after realising how it’s changing our lives and home situations for the better, being able to pick up where our parents left off, (mama le nna) were crying because finally things would be falling into place knowing I finally got this job to take care of my self and folks at home as promised …And guess what it is happening. (Video was taken on the day of my passout parade."

In the clip which @deemphowphow uploaded on TikTok, the woman can be seen hugging her loved one as they both cried. The clip went viral online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the footage below:

SA is moved by the woman's story

The online community was filled with warm and fuzzy feelings and many were touched by the lady's story as they headed to the comments section expressing their thoughts.

Shakazulu_real said:

"They don't know what you know sis...the army ga se child's play. Well done, be proud about turn, check!"

Kemptonparknailtech expressed:

"Girlhood is proud of you."

Tlankiso was in awe adding:

"Oh, stranger, am crying with you."

Trevr commented:

"God bless you my sister."

User9925Itumeleng Thibella replied:

"My role model."

Papandubata wished the woman well saying:

"Keep on shining."

Faith Majoang was inspired by the woman's story adding:

"I want this for myself."

A woman in the army was in tears as she expressed how her SANDF job changed her life. Image: @deemphowphow

Source: TikTok

3 Epic SANDF stories that left South Africans talking

Briefly News previously reported that a heartwarming moment has caught the attention of many after a wife shared her soldier husband's emotional homecoming.

previously reported that a heartwarming moment has caught the attention of many after a wife shared her soldier husband's emotional homecoming. A lady shared her grief with SA netizens after losing her SANDF partner. To date, 14 SANDF soldiers have lost their lives fighting in the DRC.

One young woman faced this bittersweet moment as she bid her sister farewell, watching her take her first steps to serving the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News