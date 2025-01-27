A young woman took to her TikTok account to share with app users that her sister was joining the military and she wanted to go with

Angie Motshekga serves as the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans and takes responsibility for the South African National Defence Force

Many social media users in the post's comment section were eager to join the national army after seeing the TikTok video

Sisters had to part ways when one headed off to the military. Images: @unathi_10

Source: TikTok

Saying goodbye to loved ones as they embark on new paths in life is never easy. One young woman faced this bittersweet moment as she bid her sister farewell, watching her take her first steps to serving the country.

An emotional salute

South African TikTok user @unathi_10 shared an emotional video of her sister leaving her family behind to get on a bus to join the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

In her post's caption, the heartsore sibling said:

"I want to come with. I will really miss my sister."

Watch the TikTok video below:

What does SANDF do?

According to the Department of Defence, SANDF's constitutional mandate is to defend and protect the Republic of South Africa, its territorial integrity and its people under the Constitution and the international laws' principles regulating the rules of force.

SANDF comprises the Joint Operations Division, the South African Army, the South African Air Force, the South African Navy, the South African Military Health Service, and the Defence Reserves.

Angie Motshekga serves as the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to sister's departure

A few local social media users showed an interest in joining the military after seeing the clip on their For You Pages.

@nandi8917 said to the online community:

"Two more years of school, and I'll be there."

A saddened @2hitwonder_ told app users:

"My little brother joined last year. He only visited twice."

@cold_sbuda shared with the public:

"If I pass with a higher certificate again and football fails me, I'm off to the military, too."

@shelly_blac commented with a laugh:

"The body is about to be tea. That's the only reason I’d go to the military."

A curious @lowerbackdimples wondered:

"How much does it pay?"

@tinixmajokes added their opinion in the comment section about joining SANDF:

"Military service should be compulsory for any youth that's not going to a tertiary institution. It will ensure our kids are disciplined and fight the scourge of substance abuse."

