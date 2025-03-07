Global site navigation

“Baba Must Eat First”: Makoti Shares How Hubby Must Eat Before Everyone Else at Family Events
Family and Relationships

“Baba Must Eat First”: Makoti Shares How Hubby Must Eat Before Everyone Else at Family Events

by  Nerissa Naidoo 3 min read
  • A makoti revealed her unique approach to family gatherings, showing how she prepares a separate plate for her husband before serving anyone else
  • The content creator's video sparked online debate about whether that was the appropriate behaviour, especially around other family members
  • Social media users had mixed reactions to the practice, with one commenter noting they believe children should be served first at gatherings

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A woman's post went viral.
One woman shared a video showing how she had to give her husband a plate of food first before anyone else whenever they went for a gathering. Images: @lebogang.prevelent
Source: Facebook

A South African makoti has gone viral after sharing her family's unique mealtime ritual during gatherings. Content creator @lebogang.prevelent posted a video showing herself preparing food at a family gathering, revealing that her husband must receive his meal before anyone else is served.

The video displays family members portioning food into styrofoam containers for guests, but her husband's plate receives special attention and priority. She captioned her video:

"At any gathering baba must eat first, as a makoti, you must make sure."

Read also

"Best meal": Woman hilariously teaches hubby a lesson after he forgot to defrost meat, SA cracks up

Watch the Facebook reel below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Cultural expectations

In the video, it's shown that the content creator knowing her husband's preferences and ensuring his needs are met first is simply part of their relationship dynamic and her role as a makoti daughter-in-law.

The practice reflects certain traditional expectations in many South African cultures, where a makoti becomes integrated into her husband's family through cultural processes. In traditional African worldviews, marrying a man often means joining his entire family system. The makoti typically undergoes acculturation, adopting new thought patterns, language, or ideals from her husband's culture.

Historically, a makoti was expected to bring joy to her husband's household by performing respectful services such as food preparation, cleaning, and tending to family needs. While these rigid expectations are evolving in modern society, especially with couples establishing independent urban households, cultural traditions often persist during family gatherings or when in-laws visit.

Read also

"Deserve it": Woman flaunts luxe lifestyle & gifts from her man, Mzansi reacts

A woman's post went viral.
A lady shared why she had to give her husband a plate of food before serving anyone else at a family gathering. Images: @lebogang.prevelent
Source: Facebook

Social media reactions

Social media users had diverse opinions on the makoti's approach to serving her husband first:

@Amie Kay admitted:

"I'm the aunty that makes sure all the kids eat first, this is why I'm not married."

@MaGumbi Radebe questioned the use of styrofoam at the event:

"Why takeaways though for plating since you're home?"

@Zime Meyiwa shared:

"I believe in kids eating first... It's sad when you see them drooling over adults."

@Boitshoko Merafe explained:

"My baba doesn't eat before anyone else, that's just how he is wired."

@Chilu criticized:

"He has bad manners. If you're serving as a family, you eat together, it's like he hates people."

@Kuki Ndlela KaMadida declared:

"My ideal husband will not have such rules."

@Zama Z Ndumo shared:

"Weee mine won't agree, he will say 'what people will say' and they eat together with his brothers."

Other relationship stories in the news

Read also

Woman spends R3k on friends' birthday, gets ghosted on hers, SA reacts: "Fake people"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

Hot: