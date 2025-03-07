A makoti revealed her unique approach to family gatherings, showing how she prepares a separate plate for her husband before serving anyone else

The content creator's video sparked online debate about whether that was the appropriate behaviour, especially around other family members

Social media users had mixed reactions to the practice, with one commenter noting they believe children should be served first at gatherings

One woman shared a video showing how she had to give her husband a plate of food first before anyone else whenever they went for a gathering. Images: @lebogang.prevelent

Source: Facebook

A South African makoti has gone viral after sharing her family's unique mealtime ritual during gatherings. Content creator @lebogang.prevelent posted a video showing herself preparing food at a family gathering, revealing that her husband must receive his meal before anyone else is served.

The video displays family members portioning food into styrofoam containers for guests, but her husband's plate receives special attention and priority. She captioned her video:

"At any gathering baba must eat first, as a makoti, you must make sure."

Watch the Facebook reel below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Cultural expectations

In the video, it's shown that the content creator knowing her husband's preferences and ensuring his needs are met first is simply part of their relationship dynamic and her role as a makoti daughter-in-law.

The practice reflects certain traditional expectations in many South African cultures, where a makoti becomes integrated into her husband's family through cultural processes. In traditional African worldviews, marrying a man often means joining his entire family system. The makoti typically undergoes acculturation, adopting new thought patterns, language, or ideals from her husband's culture.

Historically, a makoti was expected to bring joy to her husband's household by performing respectful services such as food preparation, cleaning, and tending to family needs. While these rigid expectations are evolving in modern society, especially with couples establishing independent urban households, cultural traditions often persist during family gatherings or when in-laws visit.

A lady shared why she had to give her husband a plate of food before serving anyone else at a family gathering. Images: @lebogang.prevelent

Source: Facebook

Social media reactions

Social media users had diverse opinions on the makoti's approach to serving her husband first:

@Amie Kay admitted:

"I'm the aunty that makes sure all the kids eat first, this is why I'm not married."

@MaGumbi Radebe questioned the use of styrofoam at the event:

"Why takeaways though for plating since you're home?"

@Zime Meyiwa shared:

"I believe in kids eating first... It's sad when you see them drooling over adults."

@Boitshoko Merafe explained:

"My baba doesn't eat before anyone else, that's just how he is wired."

@Chilu criticized:

"He has bad manners. If you're serving as a family, you eat together, it's like he hates people."

@Kuki Ndlela KaMadida declared:

"My ideal husband will not have such rules."

@Zama Z Ndumo shared:

"Weee mine won't agree, he will say 'what people will say' and they eat together with his brothers."

Other relationship stories in the news

A popular food influencer, Chef Makoti revealed her secret to creating the perfect crispy chicken wings for a cozy Friday night dinner with her husband.

Briefly News also reported on a quick-thinking wife who turned a domestic oversight into comedy gold.

also reported on a quick-thinking wife who turned a domestic oversight into comedy gold. A touching video capturing tender moments between a woman and her significantly older partner sparked widespread conversation about age-gap relationships in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News