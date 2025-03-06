KwaZulu-Natal-based train driver Gugu Fakude shared that she received her friend's support as she drove a train

The TikTok clip she posted showed her pulling up at a train station as her friend happily recorded

Members of the online community also showed Gugu their support and were proud of her for entering what they thought was a male-dominated space

A woman felt her friend's support as she drove a train full of passengers. Images: @fakudegeeu

Source: TikTok

In life, it is important to have people who support your victories, big or small, and show that they have your back, no matter what.

A Prasa worker got that love from a friend who proudly recorded her driving a train filled with commuters.

No training to be a good friend

Using the handle @fakudegeeu, a KwaZulu-Natal woman named Gugu Fakude took to her TikTok account to show the clip her friend took of her taking control of the train and stopping to offload passengers.

The post read:

"When your friend knows that you're the one who's driving, and you like the camera."

Watch the TikTok video below:

What is Prasa?

The National Government of South Africa explains that Prasa, short for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, is a state-owned enterprise responsible for most of the country's passenger rail services.

Prasa has four branches:

Metrorail: Operates commuter rail services in urban areas. Shosholoza Meyl: Operates regional and intercity rail services. Autopax: Operates regional and intercity coach services. Intersite: Manages the property Prasa owns.

Prasa states that it is committed to providing high-quality passenger services. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

SA proud of train driver

Several people on the internet headed to the comment section to show the woman love, just like her friend did. The positive app users shared how proud they were of the train driver they barely knew.

@jama0242 told the digital community:

"This is beautiful and emotional. I'm even chopping onions for a stranger."

@ndima_makhado said to the woman:

"I would jump like a kid just to see her driving that big machine. We love girls who do more than what's expected of them."

Gugu replied to the TikTokker:

"I'm so humbled."

@kwv251 shared with the public:

"In my 30 years of living, I’ve never been on a train. Don't judge me, my people. I am inspired. I always thought it was a male job."

@lillianmanyisi added in the comment section:

"Mina, I feel proud when I see ladies driving big machines. Wow, she is the best."

@lillianmanyisi took an interest in the job and asked the woman:

"What did you study to do this?"

The train driver responded to the curious app user:

"Physics and maths at school, and then I got a learnership to study at Prasa."

