The Economic Freedom Fighter's national spokesperson, Tambo's Sinawo Tambo, turned his sights on comedian Eugene Khoza.

Tambo slammed him after Khoza posted a tweet of an EFF event Shebeshxt was booked to perform at in Limpopo

Netizens tore into him for his words and accused him of lacking understanding

Tambo's attempt to defend Shebe from Khoza backfired. Images: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images via Getty Images, @official.shebeshxt/ Instagram and Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

South Africans turned on the Economic Freedom Fighter's national spokesperson, Sinawo Tambo, for trashing comedian Eugene Khoza. Khoza posted a cryptic tweet on X, formerly Twitter, which showed an EFF event in which Shebeshxt would be performing. Thambo called Khoza a hater, and netizens roasted Thambo.

Tambo trashes Eugene Khoza

@Sinawo_Thambo attacked Eugene Khoza on his X, formerly Twitter, account. He slammed Khoza for his tweet and accused him of having a "nauseating sense of self-importance" and of gatekeeping an industry he was never a leader of.

Khoza went viral after calling on Shebeshxt to talk to the youth about voting in the 2024 General Elections.

“Just keep quiet and stop seeking fame by punching down on people trying to achieve what you failed to because they don’t fit your narrative of an ideal artist.”

Read the tweet here.

South Africans disapprove of Thambo's attack

Unfortunately, Thambo's attempt at coming to Shebeshxt's defence backfired.

MJ Tseleko said:

“Just like any other EFF member, analysing and contextualising is the last thing in mind: The first this is to fight and defend that which you don’t even understand.”

KG wrote:

“You’ve been waiting for him. Unfortunately, your response and his tweet are unrelated. You made sure that you said something, anything, context or not. Shameful.”

GeeMab pointed out:

“Kwedini, you are not normal upstairs. No wonder you are a permanent student.”

Mduhh remarked:

“You misunderstood this, Sinawo. Eugene suggested that this artist on the poster should use influence to encourage the youth to vote.”

Mthimkhulu observed:

“As an EFF vote, Sinawo, I find you to be nauseating to the highest level. I hope your attitude doesn’t escalate you to the highest levels of this movement’s leadership roles.”

Fanele advised:

“Delete this tweet. You don’t get it.”

Maimane Mike defended Thambo:

“Finally, someone told him the truth. This guy thinks he has a PhD in everything.”

IG: Joy-Zelda exclaimed:

“Eugene Khoza needs to be stopped, and so must Sol Phenduka. They are so annoying.”

Shebeshxt responds to Eugene Khoza's statements

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt responded to Eugene Khoza's statements on Podcast and Chill.

Khoza commented that he gets terrified when he sees Shebeshxt's people at traffic lights, and Shebeshxt responded to him. Shebeshxt remarked that he does not care what people say about him, and netizens debated over Khoza's statements and Shebeshxt's response.

