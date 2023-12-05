Former ANC president Jacob Zuma was stunned when he was told that sheriffs went to Luthuli House

This was after Ezulweni Investments obtained a court order to attach the ANC's assets to cover the R102 million debt the company is owed

South Africans were entertained by the way Zuma responded and commented on the lack of transparency in the party

With over three years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics and election dynamics.

South Africans laughed at Zuma's ignorance of the Luthuli House-sheriff saga. Image: Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Former African National Congress president Jacob Zuma did not know that sheriffs had been sent to Luthuli House to attach the ruling party's assets. Zuma's reaction went viral as he looked shocked after being told the news by a journalist. South Africans laughed at how he reacted and applauded him for being a smooth operator.

Sheriffs visit ANC's Luthuli House

The ANC's legal battle with Ezulweni Investments reached a pivotal point when sheriffs were sent to its headquarters to attach some of its assets. According to Sowetan LIVE, the sheriff arrived with a truck to haul off assets to pay off the R102 million ANC owes Ezulweni. The African National Congress announced that the matter had been taken to the Constitutional Court, temporarily preventing the sheriffs from attaching the ANC's belongings.

Zuma was unaware of what happened

In a video posted by @AdvoBarryRoux on X, formerly Twitter, the former African National Congress and South African president was caught just outside the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court. A journalist informed him that sheriffs were at Luthuli House to take furniture. Zuma looked at him in sheer shock and replied:

“It’s the first time I’m hearing this!”

When the journalist pressed for a comment, Zuma refused to comment. Watch the video here:

South Africans amused by Zuma's reaction

Netizens cracked up and commented on his response.

Ihashi LamaNjomane wrote:

“My favourite thing is ilaugh ka baba. They must make it a ringtone.”

BG Nhlapo remarked:

“He’s the reason Luthuli House is facing financial problems.”

Peter added:

“They cannot even manage the building. It makes sense why their government failed. They are corrupt!”

Yunus was shocked.

“It’s surprising to hear that former President Jacob Zuma was unaware of the situation at Luthuli House. Transparency and communication are key in such matters.”

Ebere Samuel:

“African leaders are oblivious to many things.”

