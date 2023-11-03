The Democratic Alliance's former shadow minister of public enterprises, Ghaleb Cachalia, was axed as shadow minister by party leader John Steenhuisen this week

Cachalia was fired for his statements condemning Israel, and he mentioned Jacob Zuma as his reason for joining politics

South Africans interrogated him and wanted to understand why he involved Zuma in his battle with Steenhuisen

Ghaleb Cachalia was criticised after he mentioned that he joined politics to oust Jacob Zuma. Images: @GhalebCachalia/Twitter and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

South Africans criticised the Democratic Alliance's former shadow minister of public enterprises, Ghaleb Cachalia, for using Jacob Zuma's name in his response to his dismissal. Netizens roasted him and demanded to know why he had to involve the former head of state in a matter that did not inform him.

Cachalia slams Israel

Cachalia posted his statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account, @GhalebCachalia, after he was ousted from his position by the leader of the DA, John Steenhuisen. IOL reported that Cachalia was axed from his position in the DA's shadow cabinet after he tweeted that Israel is committing genocide. This is despite the party's resolution during a caucus meeting on 19 October.

Steenhuisen axes Cachalia

The party agreed to support a two-state union between Israel and Palestine while condemning Hamas's attacks on Israel. Cachalia stated that John Steenhuisen sent him his dismissal letter at 1:10 a.m., saying that he went against the party and was surprised that it was leaked to the media. He asserted that his loyalties remain with the DA and that he entered politics to remove Zuma and ensure that his legacy is eradicated.

South Africans roast him

Netizens were confused about why Zuma must be dragged into Gachalia's mess.

Killer said:

“But you’re misguided. How does Zuma feature in your dismissal? Fight Steenhuisen and leave other people outside your business.”

Andile Lungisa added:

“I don’t know why you use President Zuma’s name in your struggles against the DA. Please fight your battles in your racist, fascist, Zionist Israel-funded DA without using the name of President Zuma for political expediency.”

His Excellency Ngqolomsila asked:

“Have your views on Israel changed? Do you stand by your tweet, or was it Zuma’s fault?”

Bhekisisa remarked:

“You went to politics for the wrong reasons.”

"General TD wanted to know:

“Ungenaphi uZuma?”

