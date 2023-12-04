The Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, trended on X, formerly Twitter after he got a haircut from a small business in the township

Lesufi went viral in the video, which showed him cutting his hair at an informal hair salon

South Africans looked down on his actions and dismissed them as him campaigning

South Africans were bored after Panyaza Lesufi trended for getting a haircut in the hood. Image: @AdvoBarryRou

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi showed how he is in touch with his people by getting a haircut at a local barbershop. Lesufi went viral in a clip that showed him clipping his hair at a seemingly informal barbershop. South Africans did not fall for it, as they accused him of trying to win votes for the African National Congress.

Panyaza gets haircut in viral video

@AdvoBarryRoux posted the video on his X, formerly Twitter, profile. In the clip, the Premier of Gauteng talks with the barber as he cuts his hair. Lesufi seems relaxed as people surround him and watch in awe, seemingly surprised that a politician is using the services of a township-based small business. Watch the video here:

South Africans tired of politicians

Netizens were unmoved by Panyaza Lesufi's video and ridiculed him.

DotCom said:

“Townshio economy 2023. Where was that economy in 1994? Almost 30 years of heavy corruption, maladministration, costs overrun, unfinished public projects.”

Listo pointed out:

“These two should learn from Gayton McKenzie. When campaigning for votes, focus on initiatives that positively impact communities you visit. Instead of eating corn and cutting hair, bring meaningful change in people’s lives.”

Syabonga added:

“People are being fooled.”

Habile was displeased.

“Politicians annoy me.”

Moeng recalled:

“I can also remember Tokyo Sexwale sleep in Diepsloot, and people applauded it. Why? I don’t know.”

Thabo Mofokeng cried:

“After elections, they will have beefy bodyguards around them, driving in German cars at high speed, making sure those who elected them don’t get close.”

Stonebanks observed:

“Election season is indeed upon us.”

Him remarked:

“They understand that poor and middle-class South Africans are gullible and easily swayed.”

Super black joked:

“It’s election time. They will even kiss the seats.”

