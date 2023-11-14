Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi took back the words he spoke against Police Minister Bheki Cele at an ANC Meeting

Lesufi ranted against Cele for not recognising the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens and allegedly refusing to arm them

Netizens supported him and pointed out that he made excellent points which should not have been retracted

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer with Briefly News, provided political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his seven years of experience.

Panyaza Lesufi apologised to Bheki Cele. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Gauteng Department of Community Safety/Facebook and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

South Africans stood behind Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi after apologising to Police Minister Bheki Cele for lashing out at him.

In a viral clip, Panyaza attacks Cele and criticises him for not permitting the Gauteng Crime Wardens, known as “AmaPanyaza”, to carry guns. He then said that Cele’s days are numbered. Netizens encouraged him not to apologise for speaking the truth.

Lesufi apologises to Cele

Lesufi posted his apology on his X account, @Lesufi. He said that he apologised for his words in the leaked video. Lesufi said that he commented as the African National Congress’s Gauteng Chairperson and addressed the party’s alliance partner about how far the party has come in implementing their 2019 ANC Manifesto.

Lesufi pointed out that his words came across as threatening to Cele and called his comments “Passionate internal political deliberations among comrades and allies delivered with little tact.” In the video posted on @MDNnewss, Lesufi slammed Bheki Cele.

He said the province is training the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens to fight crime and accused Cele of refusing to recognise them. He added that his days are numbered because Cele allegedly declined to arm the wardens, whom he said protect township residents. Watch the video here:

South Africans stand up for Lesufi

Netizens defended Lesufi and told him not to apologise.

Toko Masemola said:

“We are behind you, premier, on the efforts to pragmatically stop crime through community-based policing. We get your frustrations because of legislative bottlenecks preventing the wardens' mandate from being expanded.”

Tami Jackson asked:

“So you’re apologizing to Bheki Cele because you want policing devolved? Where’s the harm in that? ANC's obsession with centralisation is only killing our country.”

Grandson of Rocks said:

“Matamela made you apologize for speaking the truth? Yho ANC is annoying.”

Oh! Goodness me wrote:

“Your message was loud and straight to the point, Panyaza. It is the truth that Cele is refusing to recognize your wardens.”

The Real Brian chipped in:

“Don’t worry, sir. We forgive you. Continue doing the great work in our province.”

Lesufi proposes a cashless society

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Panyaza Lesufi proposed a cashless society to solve the rising number of cash-in-transit heists.

Lesufi believed that if there were less cash in circulation, this would decrease crimes like CIT heists and ATM bombings. South Africans denied it would work and believed network issues and data costs would hinder the proposed cashless society.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News