Content creator Sthe Bhengu's baby daddy, Fidelis Moema, was recently arrested for money laundering, fraud and theft

Moema misdirected funds which were meant for bursary recipients and sent them to his friends' bank accounts

Netizens claimed that he also used the money to buy Sthe her Range Rover and their baecation to Greece

Content Creator Sthe Bhengu’s baby daddy handed himself over to the Hawks. Image: @miss_bhengu, fidelis-moema

Source: UGC

Yet another influencer and content creator's boyfriend has been arrested for illegal activities and misusing money which was meant for students.

Sthe Bhengu's baby daddy Fidelis arrested for fraud and money laundering

Social media has been buzzing ever since the news that a popular content creator's baby daddy was arrested on Tuesday, 2 April 2024, for money laundering, theft and fraud.

According to the SAPS media statement, Sthe Bhengu's baby daddy, Fidelis Moema, allegedly stole money that was meant for student bursaries and paid the money into his friends' bank accounts.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The statement reads:

"Fidelis Moema (32) has been arrested for theft, fraud and money laundering on Tuesday, 02 April 2024 after handing himself over to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation team in Johannesburg.

"The accused was employed as a bursary specialist at the KPMG. It is alleged that between 2021 to 2022, Moema misdirected funds meant for bursary recipients. Instead of paying university fees on behalf of students, the accused would pay the money into the bank accounts belonging to friends and individuals who own companies. The money would then be paid back into his personal bank account. KMPG has suffered a loss of R16.5 million due to his fraudulent actions..."

@sanelenkosix also posted about Fidelis's arrest on Twitter (X) and wrote:

"Sthe Bhengu’s baby daddy Fidelis Moema has been arrested for theft, fraud and money laundering. He misdirected funds meant for bursary recipients. He used the funds to buy his girlfriend Sthe a Range Rover , take her to Santorini Greece & do a helicopter gender reveal."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Fidelis Moema's arest

Netizens claimed that he also used the money to buy Sthe her Range Rover and their baecation to Greece. See some of the comments below:

@tseepati shared:

"Imagine students suffered in the process."

@MissLihleM wrote:

"This is beyond embarrassing. He bought a house and bought her a car."

@kabelodick said:

"Now that baby and the social media content creator will be part of the evidence, women put us too much under pressure with this indoda must things."

@sliziwe_ngq responded:

"Lol not her deleting the Range Rover pictures and the gender reveal."

@siliziwesifo replied:

"Yho arrest Sthe too."

@Mellow_Xxi commented:

"That Greece trip? Ka tsheelete ya di Bursary?"

@18v00 tweeted:

"The money that was supposed to go students who NEED it , he uses it to fund his baddies."

Faith Nketsi's husband, Nzuzo Njilo, is under fire as more scam victims emerge

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Njilo was coming under fire as more victims came forward. After Njilo handed himself over to the police when an arrest warrant was issued, more juicy details about his business deals emerged.

Nzuzo Njilo seems to have made his fortune from scamming unsuspecting victims. The businessman, who rose to prominence after marrying socialite Faith Nketsi, can't seem to stay out of trouble with his alleged dodgy deals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News