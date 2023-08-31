Sam Asghari’s net worth: How rich is Britney Spears’ ex-husband?

Sam Asghari is an Iranian-American actor, model and fitness trainer. He is best known as Britney Spears’ ex-husband. Britney, a renowned singer, has received six MTV Video Music Awards. Due to her popularity, details about her ex-spouse are subject to public scrutiny, with many wondering how much Sam Asghari’s net worth is now that they are divorcing.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sam has an estimated net worth of $250,000 in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his business, Asghari Fitness, which offers personalized training programs.

Sam Asghari’s profile summary and bio

Full name Hesam Asghari Famous as Sam Asghari Gender Male Date of birth 3 March 1994 Age 29 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Tehran, Iran Nationality Iranian-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Alma mater Moorpark College Height in feet 6’2’’ Height in centimetres 188 Weight in kilograms 89 Weight in pounds 196 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Britney Spears Parents Mike and Fatima Asghari Siblings Maddy, Ellie and Faye Famous for Being a celebrity ex-spouse Profession Model, actor and fitness trainer Net worth $250,000 Social media Instagram

How old is Sam Asghari?

Sam Asghari (age 29 as of 2023) was born on 3 March 1994 in Tehran, Iran. His zodiac sign is Pisces. Sam’s parents are Mike and Fatima Asghari.

The youngest of four children, he has three sisters, Ellie, Maddy and Faye. Ellie and Fay are entrepreneurs and models, while Maddie is a nurse.

Asghari started gymnastics at four years old, moving to the USA nine years later at age 13 when he knew no English. In high school, he took theatre classes, acting in the plays Macbeth and Hamlet. Sam later proceeded to Moorpark College, where he played football.

Sam Asghari’s height

Sam stands 6 feet 2 inches tall (188 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 196 pounds (89 kilograms). The celebrity ex-husband features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

What does Sam Asghari do for a living?

At 21, Asghari’s sister Faye introduced him to modelling. He has modelled for various magazines, including having spreads in GQ, Iron Man, Men’s Health and Vulkan. As an on-screen star, Sam has appeared in the following films and TV shows:

Black Monday

Hacks

The Family Business

NCIS

PBS

When We Grow Up

Dollface

Can You Keep a Secret?

Hot Seat

Special Ops: Lioness

Who is Britney Spears?

With a career spanning over three decades, Britney, the Princess of Pop, has sold over 100 million records worldwide. Some of her major hits include:

Song Year Dear Diary 2000 Lucky 2000 Boys 2001 Touch of My Hand 2003 Everytime 2003 Heaven on Earth 2007 Kill the Lights 2008 Circus 2008 Lace and Leather 2008 Criminal 2011 Inside Out 2011 Alien 2013 Clumsy 2016 Make Me 2016

How old is Britney Spears?

Britney (aged 42 as of 2023) was born on 2 December 1981 in McComb, Mississippi, USA. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

How did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari meet?

Sam first met Spears, 12 years his senior, when she selected him to appear in her 2016 music video for Slumber Party. The pair engaged in September 2021 and eventually tied the knot on 7 June 2022. However, Asghari filed for divorce on 17 August 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.

Before marrying, the ex-couple signed a prenuptial agreement to protect Britney’s fortune, meaning he would not be entitled to receive a penny of any money the singer made before their marriage.

How much money will Sam get from Britney?

As per reports, the celebrity ex-spouse was to receive $1 million every two years of their marriage, with a cap at $10 million after 15 years. Asghari will, however, not receive this amount as their marriage only lasted for 14 months.

Does Britney Spears live with Sam Asghari?

Hesam has moved out of the home he shared with the talented musician after their separation. The duo had been living at their home in Thousand Oaks in Los Angeles.

How much is Britney Spears’ net worth?

Some sources pen Britney’s net worth at $70 million as of 2023. She bags approximately $6 million annually. The Princess of Pop’s primary source of income is her successful musical career.

Britney and her ex-husband, Sam Asghari’s net worth has been a topic of interest since tabloids released a statement about the divorce from his wife. He was married to the world famous singer Britney for 14 months.

