Charlie Hunnam’s wife: Is he married? His romance with Morgana McNelis

Charlie Hunnam is an English actor best known for starring in Sons of Anarchy and The Gentlemen. Beyond his professional endeavours, one aspect of him that constantly attracts fans’ interest is his love life. From marrying a girl after dating for only three weeks, many are curious about the lady who swept him off his feet. Who is Charlie Hunnam’s wife?

Most celebrity relationships do not last long due to the pressures of fame. But in the case of Morgana McNelis, it is no secret that she has been in charge of Charlie’s heart for over a decade. Despite being romantically involved with the well-known figure, McNelis prefers a life away from the spotlight. An in-depth analysis reveals lesser-known facts about her.

Morgana McNelis’ profile summary

Full name Morgana McNelis Gender Female Date of birth 9 July 1983 Age 41 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Georgia, USA Religion Christianity Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5’9.5” (177 cm) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Partner Charlie Hunnam Siblings 1 Profession Jewellery designer Net worth Between $1 million and $5 million Famous for Being Charlie Hunnam’s girlfriend Social media Instagram

Who is Charlie Hunnam’s wife?

The Green Street star is currently unmarried. However, in 1999, he exchanged nuptials with actress Kathrine Towne three weeks after their first meeting while auditioning for roles on Dawson’s Creek.

They divorced in in 2002. During an April 2017 interview with AP Archive, Charlie described his first marriage, saying:

My first time in Vegas, I got married at the age of 18. The three years of this marriage were the most terrible, painful and expensive moments of my life.

Is Charlie Hunnam in a relationship right now?

Hunnam has dated artist Morgana McNelis since 2005. While speaking to TooFab in January 2020, he revealed fascinating details about his relationship with Morgana, stating:

I consider myself married because I have been with my partner for over a decade.

But how much do you know about Charlie Hunnam’s girlfriend, the woman who has stood by his side through the different phases of his acting career?

Morgana McNelis during a photoshoot. Photo: @morgana.mcnelis on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Morgana McNelis is a jewellery designer

Morgana is the creative mind behind the Maison de Morgana jewellery line. The brand mainly specialises in bronze and brass necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Some of Maison de Morgana’s A-list customers include Zac Efron. In an October 2012 interview with ELLE, Charlie revealed that she occasionally makes jewellery for him.

She made me a diamond-encrusted ring. It is beautiful. I love it.

Brief acting career

As an actress, McNelis is known for 187: The McKenna Murders (2011) and Acting 101 (2014). According to her IMDb profile, she received a Los Angeles Independent Film Festival Award nomination in 2015 for her role in the latter film.

Morgana McNelis met Hunnam when she was 22

Charlie Hunnam and Morgana McNelis’ romance began in 2005 after a mutual friend introduced them.

During a January 2020 interview on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show, he revealed his view on marriage, saying:

Although Morgana is eager about marriage, I am not. But because it is important to her, I will one day do it.

A life away from the paparazzi and media frenzy

Scanty information exists about Morgana McNelis before her romance with the on-screen star. In fact, their relationship was kept away from the limelight for over a decade and was only shared with the world after they had been together for years.

Unfortunately, some of the heartthrob’s fans were not happy that he was off the market and began bullying McNelis online. According to Bustle, Charlie promptly came to his girlfriend’s rescue via a post on his Facebook fan page that read:

It has come to my attention that some people are writing mean comments about my longtime partner, who enjoys a simple life. This is a girl I have spent years with and hope to spend my entire life with. So, why would you attack such a beautiful and intelligent girl out of admiration for me?

The couple lives on a farm together

It is no surprise that the ultra-private duo prefers farm life over the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

In 2013, Morgana McNelis and Charlie Hunnam purchased a ranch in California. According to Daily Mail, the actor shared the good news with his fans at the time, stating:

We have a couple of ducks, chickens, donkeys and an extensive organic garden. We are trying to live more sustainably.

FAQs

Due to Hunnam’s celebrity status, fans spend hours online trying to uncover juicy details about his personal and personal life. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

Is Charlie Hunnam married?

Hunnam was previously married for three years. He tied the knot in 1999 and divorced in 2002. The actor has never married again.

Who is Charlie Hunnam’s ex-wife?

Katherine Towne, the daughter of filmmaker Robert Towne and actress Julie Payne, was Charlie’s first love and ex-spouse.

How old is Charlie Hunnam’s girlfriend, Morgana?

Morgana (41 as of 2024) was born on 9 July 1983 in Georgia, USA. She has one sibling, Marina Milori.

How long have Charlie and Morgana been together?

The couple has been together for 19 years. However, Hunnam previously dated actress Stella Parker, model Sophie Dahl and film producer Georgina Townsley.

How rich is Charlie Hunnam?

As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, the star is worth $20 million. His income primarily stems from his successful 26-year-old acting career.

Over the years, the hot topic surrounding Charlie Hunnam’s wife has been subject to public scrutiny, with many looking to unravel the identity of the actor’s better half. Although married and divorced before, Charlie is currently dating jewellery designer Morgana McNelis. They have been together for nearly two decades.

