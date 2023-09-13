Kai Cenat's sister: name, age, career, profiles, net worth

Kai Cenat is an American YouTuber, Instagram star, Twitch streamer and social media influencer. He is widely recognised for his live streams and comedy-related content he uploads on social media, where he boasts a massive fan following. In addition to his thriving career, his personal life has been a major topic of discussion among his fans, with many seeking to know more about Kai Cenat’s sister.

Kai Cenat's sister, Kaia, is an entrepreneur from the United States of America. She first came into the spotlight for being the twin sister of the social media influencer. She is the CEO of Dressed By Barbie Boutique and Barbie Minks. She is also a rising social media personality with a considerable following on Instagram.

Kaia Cenat’s profile and bio summary

Full name Kaia Cenat Gender Female Date of birth 16 December 2001 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth The Bronx, New York City, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Entrepreneur, social media personality

What is Kai Cenat’s twin sister’s name?

Kaia was born in The Bronx, New York City, United States, where she currently resides. She is an American national of mixed heritage. Kaia’s parents hail from Caribbean nations, with her father originating from the Republic of Haiti and her mother from Trinidad Island.

Her twin brother Kai is a famous YouTuber, Instagram star, Twitch streamer and social media influencer. He mostly uploads his live streams and comedy-related content on the platforms, where he has accumulated a massive fan following. Her brother Devonte is also a rising social media personality.

When and where was Kaia Cenat born?

The American entrepreneur Kaia Cenat (age 21 years old as of 2023) was born on 16 December 2001. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Kaia Cenat’s profession

Kai Cenat’s twin sister is an entrepreneur. She is the CEO of Dressed By Barbie Boutique, an online store that offers various colourful and stylish clothing and Barbie Minks, a lash extensions business. Kaia has also frequently been featured on her brother Kai's TikTok and YouTube videos.

Kai Cenat’s twin sister’s Instagram

Kaia’s Instagram handle is @kaiyacenat. She has accumulated more than 24 thousand followers at this time of writing. She mainly shares her fashion and lifestyle pictures on the platform. She is also active on TikTok with over 9 thousand followers and more than 84 thousand likes.

How many siblings does Kai have?

The American online content creator has three siblings, a younger brother named Kaleel, an older brother named Devonte, and a twin sister named Kaia.

Where does Kai Cenat live?

The American Twitch streamer and YouTuber currently reside in New York City, United States of America.

Kai Cenat’s sister Kaia has found success as a businesswoman in the beauty and fashion industry. She is the CEO of Dressed By Barbie Boutique and Barbie Minks. She is, however, known for being the twin sister of the popular American YouTuber, Instagram star, and social media influencer Kai Cenat.

