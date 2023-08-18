Cassius Mailula's transfer: What's next for the professional soccer player

Cassius Mailula, a South African football player, exploded onto the scene with Jabu Pule, Sipho Nunes, Skapy, and Junior Khanye, to mention a few. After an exemplary performance in the PSL, he got a lucrative offer to join a North American team. Go through these details as they account for his rise to stardom.

Sundowns' midfielder Cassius Mailula runs on the pitch during the CAF Champions League group B match between South Africas Mamelodi Sundowns and Egypt's al-Ahly. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

After the team finalised his transfer, it is official, Cassis Mailula's curtains at Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn. How much will he rake in in his new team? Go through Cassius Mailula's biography as it reveals unknown details about the player.

Cassius Mailula's profile summary and bio

Full name Cassius Tumelo Mailula Gender Male Date of birth 12th June 2001 Age 22 years (as of August 2023) Birthday 12th June Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Ga-Molepo, Limpopo, South Africa Nationality South African Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height 173 cm or 5'8" Weight 66 kg or 145 lbs Occupation Professional footballer Position(s) Striker and midfielder Jersey number 33 Current team Toronto FC Social media Instagram X Facebook

Cassius Mailula's age

Cassius Tumelo Mailula was born on 12th June 2001. He is 22 years old as of August 2023.

Where is Cassius Mailula coming from?

He was born in Ga-Molepo, a small town in Limpopo, South Africa. He is a South African national.

Early life

Mailula discovered his passion for football at a young age, and Cassius Mailula's parents' helped nurture his talent. He started playing the midfield position when he was ten. He preferred the position because he loved scoring goals. Furthermore, he admired Teko Tsholofelo's tactics when coaching the Bafana Bafana team.

In 2015, Cassius Mailula drew the attention of academies because of his prolific goal-scoring skills during the DStv Diski Challenge. He joined the Mamelodi Sundowns Academy in 2016 after his outstanding performance at the Nelson Mandela Youth Challenge in Soweto. He was also the Player of the Tournament. Mailula also bagged the Golden Boot in the tournament.

Cassius Mailula (R) tackles Liberia's Mark Pabai (L) during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (CHAN) Group K qualifier match between South Africa and Liberia. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

Cassius Mailula's stats

Cassius made his senior career debut for Mamelodi Sundowns during a South African Premier Division match against Chippa United in September 2022. The match ended in a 1-0 win for the Sundowns.

Mailula scored his first senior career goal on 14th October 2022 during a match against La Passe FC in the CAF Champions League. He netted a hat trick during the game.

Cassius scored his first goal in the South African Premier League in October 2022 during a match against Maritzburg United. Throughout the 2022/2023 PSL season, he made 31 match appearances and scored 15 goals. He was subsequently named the Young Player of the Season.

Cassius Mailula's new team

In July 2023, Mamelodi Sundowns finalised Cassius' transfer to the Major League Soccer club Toronto FC. His contract ends in 2026 with an option for a one-year extension.

Ahly's Yasser Ibrahim (L) fights for the ball with Sundowns' Cassius Mailula (R) during the CAF Champions League group B match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Egypt's al-Ahly. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

Cassius Mailula's transfer

Mailula penned down an emotional message after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns after six years. In a caption of an Instagram post, he said,

Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and my family. I appreciate everything you’ve done for me. To all the Mamelodi Sundowns academy coaches, thank you for helping me and guiding me throughout my time at the academy.

You mean so much to me because I wouldn’t be where I am today without you guys. Thank you so much, coach Rhulani [Mokwena], for allowing me to play for Mamelodi Sundowns' first team and making my dream come true to play with my role model, Themba Zwane [Shikabala].

And for even helping me to play overseas, though I know it was a difficult decision.

Cassius also spoke highly of his teammates and their impact on his career. In hindsight, Cassius joining Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer presents him with an opportunity to rub shoulders with Lionel Messi, who is at Inter Miami.

Mohamed Hany (R) of Ahly in action against Cassius Mailula (L) of Mamelodi Sundowns during the CAF Champions League group B match. Photo: Fareed Kotb

Source: Getty Images

Cassius Mailula's salary per month

Cassius Mailula's salary at Toronto FC is approximately R300,000 per month. He will play alongside Italian Euro 2020 winners Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne.

Cassius Mailula spent over six years at Mamelodi Sundowns. He started his career at the academy and played in the PSL for a year. He joins Toronto FC, and the move is an opportunity to grow his career immensely.

