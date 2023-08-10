Jermaine Seoposenwe's age, child, partner, home language, profiles, salary

In 2010, FIFA profiled South Africa to their debut appearance at a FIFA Women's tournament. Jermaine Seoposenwe was not listed as a critical player during the season. Nonetheless, she scored two goals in three games, thrusting her into the limelight.

Jermaine Seoposenwe of SA poses for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session in July 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy

Jermaine Seoposenwe's pictures have surfaced on the internet, thanks to her prowess in football. However, there is more to her and her journey to stardom. Go through her biography as it debunks her ascension to fame.

Jermaine Seoposenwe's profile summary and bio

Full name Jermaine Seoposenwe Nickname Jay Gender Female Date of birth 12th October 1993 Age 29 years (as of August 2023) Birthday 12th October Zoodiac sign Libra Place of birth Cape Town, South Africa Nationality South African Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Height 167 cm or 5'6" Weight 58 kg or 127 lbs Alma mater Samford University Occupation Professional football player Current teams Monterrey and the South African national team Position Forward Jersey number 12 Siblings 3 Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook

How old is Seoposengwe?

Jermaine Seoposenwe (aged 29 years as of August 2023) was born on 12th October 1993 in Cape Town, South Africa. She is one of her parents' four girls.

Education

Jermaine attended Samford University in the USA between 2014 and 2017. She played for the university's team and made 80 match appearances, and scored 39 goals. She signed her first professional contract with Lithuania's Ginta University female team.

Jermaine Seoposenwe's home language

Seoposenwe was born and raised in Cape Town. Therefore, her home language is English.

Jermaine Seoposenwe runs with the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between South Africa and Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium. Photo: Lars Baron

Jermaine Seoposenwe's teams

Seoposenwe signed her first professional career deal with Gintra Universitetas in Lithuania. She represented the team in the 2019/2020 UEFA Women's Champions League season. She joined South Africa's Nothando Vilakazi in the team.

Jermaine made two match appearances for Gintra Universitetas in the Champions League. She also helped the team win the Amber Cup and A Lyga Women titles.

Real Betis

On 8th February 2020, Jermaine signed a deal with Spanish side Real Betis Balompie. She made her debut match in a 2-1 victory against RC Espanyol.

Unfortunately, the season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She had only made three match appearances across all competitions.

SC Braga

Seoposenwe signed a deal with SC Braga on 6th July 2020. She impacted the club by scoring her first two goals during her first campaign on 13th January 2021.

The highlight of her career at SC Braga was winning the Taca da Liga title on penalties against SL Benfica. She played the match's entire 120 minutes.

Jermaine reacts after picking up an injury during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and South Africa. Photo: Matt King

Monterrey

In June 2023, Jermaine joined Monterrey. The move came ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Jermaine Seoposenwe's stats

Jermaine debuted for the Banyana Banyana team on 24th October 2010 during a match against Zimbabwe. She has since then played an integral role in the team's success. In October 2015, FIFA recognised Jermaine as a key player ahead of the 2016 Olympics. She scored a goal after latching onto Amanda Dlamini's pass.

The goal secured her second consecutive ticket to the Olympics in October 2015. It also earned her the joint-highest goal scorer in the 2015 CAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament alongside Equatorial Guinea's ade Boho Sayo.

Banyana Banyana

In 2018, Seoposenwe was a crucial player in the South African team competing for the CAF Africa Women's Cup of Nations with Banyana Banyana. The team made it to the finals but lost to Nigeria. The result qualified the team for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, and Jermaine was part of the 23-player squad.

On 4th July 2022, Jermaine scored Banyana Banyana's first goal in an Africa Women's Cup of Nations match against Nigeria.

Jermaine has made 91 match appearances for the Banyana Banyana team and scored 20 goals. In 2023, she was invited to the South African squad for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Her other notable achievements include:

Winning the Taca de Portugal in the 2019/20 season

Winning the Tacada Liga in the 2021/22 season

Winning the Lyga title in 2019

Winning the AmberCup in 2019

Securing the first runner-up in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in 2018

Winning the Women's Africa Cup Of Nations in 2022

Jermaine Seoposenwe looks on during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and South Africa at Sydney Football Stadium. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen

Jermaine Seoposenwe's partner

There is an arousing curiosity from fans about Jermaine Seoposenwe's husband and relationship status. There are no records to prove that the footballer has ever been married. Furthermore, as a private persona, details about her romantic relationships remain under wraps.

Seoposenwe has not shared pictures on her social media platforms hinting about her boyfriend. Neither has she publicly commented on the same.

Jermaine Seoposenwe's children

There are no records to prove that Jermaine is a parent. Furthermore, she has not publicly shared any information to insinuate the same.

How much is Jermaine Seoposenwe's net worth?

According to a source, Jermaine Seoposenwe's net worth is estimated to range between $1 million and $5 million. She has accumulated her wealth from her long-standing career as a professional football player. Nonetheless, verifiable details about Jermaine Seoposenwe's salary are not publicly available.

According to records, the Banyana Banyana team members would be paid $30,000. The money could be life-changing for most of the team members.

Jermaine Seoposenwe is not only one of the Banyana Banyana players who put the country on the map but a star to reckon with. She has nurtured a football career and gained international attention because of how she is at the game.

