Linda Kay Cooper: Everything you need to know about Jimmy Johnson's wife

Some people become celebrities due to association, and Linda Kay Cooper is no exception. Linda is popularly known for being Jimmy Johnson’s wife. The ex-couple were together considerably long before calling it quits in 1990. So what happened, and how much do you know about Linda?

Former Miami Hurricanes coach Jimmy Johnson in 2019. Photos of his ex-wife, Linda Kay Cooper are difficult to find. Photo: David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service

Source: Getty Images

No doubt, Jimmy Johnson is a man who needs no introduction. He is a legendary National Football League (NFL) coach who hails from the USA. The majority of his fans know him for being the head coach of Miami Dolphins (1989-1983) and Dallas Cowboys (1996-1999) for a total of nine seasons. Aside from his illustrious NFL career, Jimmy is a husband and father – he is the former husband of Linda Kay Cooper.

Linda Kay Cooper’s profile summary

Date of birth: 17th January 1942

17th January 1942 Place of birth: Marked Tree, AR, USA

Marked Tree, AR, USA Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Age: 61 years old (at the time of passing)

61 years old (at the time of passing) Date of death: 6th October 2003

6th October 2003 Father: Reginald Taft

Reginald Taft Mother: Martha Virginia (Dixon) Cooper

Martha Virginia (Dixon) Cooper Sister: JoAnn Moody

JoAnn Moody Brother: Teddy Neal Cooper

Teddy Neal Cooper Husband: Roger Kent Aronson

Roger Kent Aronson Ex-husband: Jimmy Johnson

Jimmy Johnson Children: Brent W. Johnson, Chad Johnson

Brent W. Johnson, Chad Johnson Granddaughter: Lola Grace Johnson

Lola Grace Johnson Profession: Teaching

Teaching Nationality: American

Biography

Kay was born in Marked Tree, AR, in the United States of America. She was the daughter of Martha Virginia Cooper (mother) and Reginald Taft (father). Sadly, her parents passed away – her mother passed away in 2003, while his father succumbed in 1989.

Linda was raised alongside two known siblings – a brother and a sister. The names of her siblings are Teddy Neal Cooper (born in 1935) and JoAnn Moody (born in 1940). She was the lastborn in the family. She is the only one left in her family.

Teddy passed away on 30th December 2019. Before meeting his death, Teddy was a teacher and coach. At the time of his death, he was 85 years old.

On the other hand, JoAnn Moody died on 25th October 1993. Her burial took place at Roselawn Memorial Park, Arkansas, USA.

Is Linda Kay Cooper still alive?

Unfortunately, she is not. Like the rest of her family members, she succumbed on 6th October 2003 in Fayetteville, AR. The cause of her death is yet to be communicated to the public.

How old was Linda Kay Cooper at the time of death?

Kay was 61 years old at the time of death. She was born on 17th January 1942 and passed away on 6th October 2003.

Career

Professionally, she was a trained educator. She spent her precious life teaching in schools in Venezuela. Additionally, she loved travelling around the world. Thus, she had the privilege to teach students from different parts of the globe, especially whenever she travelled. But, unfortunately, there is little to report about her career.

Relationship with Jimmy Johnson

Who was Jimmy Johnson's first wife? It is Kay Cooper. Kay met Jimmy when she was 21 years old, a year younger than him. Linda Kay Cooper and Jimmy Johnson became friends. According to IMDb, they exchanged their marriage vows on 12th July 1963.

After around 27 years of marriage, the couple decided to call it quits. Johnson was reportedly the one who initiated the divorce. In an interview with reporters, he told them that he no longer needed the social prop of a spouse, referring to Linda. Their divorce was officialised on 17 January 1990.

Life after divorce

Sports announcer and former NFL coach Jimmy Johnson and wife Rhonda attend the 25th Annual Sports Emmy Awards on April 19, 2004, in New York City. Photo: Peter Kramer

Source: Getty Images

The ex-couple moved on after their divorce. Kay met a man named Roger Kent Aronson. They became an item until the time of her death. Unfortunately, there is little known to the public about their union.

On the other hand, Jimmy remarried a woman named Rhonda Rookmaaker after separating from Cooper. Jimmy and Rookmaaker have been together since 1999.

Linda Kay Cooper’s children

The deceased teacher was a mother of two sons – Brent W. Johnson and Chad. She was blessed with them when he was married to Johnson. Currently, they are all grown-ups and have families of their own. This makes her a grandmother too.

Linda Kay Cooper is best known for being Jimmy Johnson’s wife – they separated after being together for almost 27 years. She was an educator who taught students in Venezuela and other parts of the world. Unfortunately, she passed on, leaving behind two sons, grandchildren, and a husband. No doubt, she will forever be missed by her family.

