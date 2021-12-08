Michael Strahan Jr. is the only son of Michael Strahan, a reputable American TV personality and former professional football player. As a celebrity, it is normal scrutinize your life to know more about yourself.

Michael's only son was born in 1995. Photo: @michaelstrahan

Source: Twitter

Undoubtedly, many people work diligently to become wealthy and attain celebrity status, if possible. However, some are just born celebrities because of their family members. Michael Strahan Jr. is a perfect example of such people.

His father was already a famous and well-established football player. After 15 years of playing in the NFL, he decided to switch to TV hosting.

Michael Strahan jr.'s profile summary

Birth name: Michael Strahan Jr.

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 12th September 1995

Age: 26 years old (as of 2021)

Zodiac sign: Virgo

Place of birth: Germany

Current residence: New York, USA

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Mixed

Sexual orientation: Straight

Hair colour: Black

Eye colour: Brown

Father: Michael Anthony Strahan

Mother: Wanda Hutchins

Sibling: Tanita

Half-siblings: Sophia and Isabella

Relationship status: Dating

Girlfriend: Lucy Garcia

Education: Klein High School, the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA)

Occupation: Marketing assistant

Michael Strahan Jr.’s bio

Wanda Hutchins is a German national. Photo: @wandafulhomedesigns

Source: Instagram

The celebrity kid was born in Germany. However, he is not a German national. Michael Strahan Jr.’s mother, Wanda Hutchins, is German, while his father is American. Interestingly, his father met her while studying at the Mannheim Christian Academy in Germany.

At the time, his father was 17 years old, and he used to move between Germany and the USA. Wanda Hutchins became pregnant with Tanita, their firstborn daughter, three years later.

Professionally, her mother is an interior designer. She shares some of her work on an Instagram page believed to be hers.

How old is Michael Strahan Jr.?

As of 2021, Michael Strahan Jr.'s age is 26. He was born on 12th September 1995. One year later, his parents agreed to split mutually.

After the split, Tanita and Michael Jr. remained under the custody of their mother. Even so, his father was always present in their lives. He supported Wanda with a monthly child support of $2,500 and bought them a $163,000 house in Texas.

Does Michael Strahan Jr.'s have a twin brother?

Strahan Jr.'s family members; father, twin sisters, and grandfather (deceased). Photo: @michaelstrahan

Source: Instagram

No. He does not have a twin brother. Instead, he has three sisters – one blood sister and two half-twin sisters. Michael Strahan Jr. and Tanita Strahan are blood siblings.

After his parents divorced in 1996, his father remarried. He married Jean Muggli, whom they stayed together with until 2006. Strahan and Jean Muggli’s marriage ended in a messy divorce. The court awarded her $15.3 million and $18,000 monthly child support for their twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella.

Where did Michael Strahan Jr. go to college?

Strahan’s son is well-educated. First, he attended Klein High School for his high school studies. Later, he proceeded to the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) for his higher education. He eventually graduated with a BA in Communication, General.

What does Michael Strahan Jr. do?

Based on his LinkedIn profile, he is a Marketing Assistant at SMAC Entertainment. The company primarily deals in talent management, branding, and production. Unfortunately, considering he recently graduated, Michael is yet to settle in the job market. As a result, there is little to report about his career.

Who is Michael Strahan Jr.'s girlfriend?

He is in a relationship with Lucy Garcia. Michael Strahan Jr.'s partner is an alumna of the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA). Getting her pictures is challenging because her Instagram account is private. At the time of writing, she is reportedly working at Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

How tall is Michael Strahan Jr.?

Michael Jr. is slightly shorter than his father. Photo: @michaelstrahan

Source: Twitter

Unfortunately, there is no information about his height on the internet. However, he is slightly shorter than his father, who stands at 1.96 m tall. The same applies to his weight.

Michael Strahan Jr. is a celebrity child whose popularity skyrocketed because of his father’s influence in the sports and entertainment industries. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) in 2019. Many people are eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for him.

