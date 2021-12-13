Rhonda Rookmaaker: biography, family, net worth, health, pictures

Rhonda Rookmaaker is a hairdresser who is best known as the wife of Jimmy Johnson. Her husband is an American football broadcaster, retired NFL player, and coach, and he was a head coach for the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League. Currently, he is an analyst for Fox NFL Sunday and has been happily married to Rookmaker for over twenty years. Find out how these two found love late in life with Briefly.

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson and Rhonda Rookmaaker on the Red Carpet before the NFL Honors. Photo by Rich Graessle

Source: Getty Images

Rhonda Rookmaaker has lived a simple life working as a hairstylist, and marrying the Fox Sports star has not urged her into the spotlight.

Rhonda Rookmaaker's profile

Full name: Rhonda Rookmaaker

Rhonda Rookmaaker Famous for: Jimmy Johnson's wife

Jimmy Johnson's wife Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: America

America Date of birth: 1 July 1954

1 July 1954 Zodiac: Cancer

Cancer Age: 67 in 2021

67 in 2021 Current residence: Flordia Keys, USA

Flordia Keys, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed race

Mixed race Sexuality: Straight

Straight Rhonda Rookmaaker's husband: Jimmy Johnson

Jimmy Johnson Rhonda Rookmaaker's children: None

None Parents: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Siblings: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Height: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Weight: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde School: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Occupation: Hairdresser

Hairdresser Net worth: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Instagram: Inactive

Inactive Facebook: Inactive

Inactive Twitter: Inactive

Rhonda and Jimmy Johnson on Dan Snyder’s yacht in Cannes France. Photo: @jimmyjohnson4616

Source: Instagram

Rhonda Rookmaaker's biography

Asides from being a former NFL star, Jimmy Johnson's wife, Rhonda Rookmaaker, seems to be living a discreet and low-key lifestyle. She did, however, break tradition in 2012 when she made an appearance alongside her husband in the sports documentary "A Football Life."

Sports announcer and former NFL coach Jimmy Johnson and wife Rhonda attend the 25th Annual Sports Emmy Awards. Photo by Peter Kramer

Source: Getty Images

When did Jimmy Johnson get married?

In 1984, Jimmy was the coach at the University of Miami when their romance began. At the time, Rhonda was a hairstylist working in a salon in Coral Gables. Eventually, In January 1999, the couple finally got engaged after fifteen years of dating.

Rhonda married her husband, Jimmy Johnson, on 18 July 1999, after being engaged for only a few months. The couple had a private ceremony with a view of the ocean which they both love so dearly. They have both been married once before, and they have no children from their partnership. The darling duo has been married for over 20 years now.

Rhonda Rookmaker and her step-son, Chad Johnson. Photo: @jimmyjohnson4616

Source: Instagram

Who is Jimmy Johnson's son?

Jimmy's first big love was with his college sweetheart, Linda Kay Cooper. The pair were wed on the 12th of July 1963, but sadly, after 26 years together, they subsequently divorced in January 1990. Chad and Brent, Jimmy Johnson's kids, are the outcome of their marriage.

Rhonda and Jimmy Johnson welcomed their newest grandson into the world in October 2021. Photo: @jimmyjohnson4616

Source: Instagram

Chad has struggled with alcohol abuse over the years but, after receiving treatment from Tranquil Shores, in St. Petersburg in 2009, he seems to be living a life of sobriety.

"I look back, and maybe if I'd been at home rather than trying to win a football game, maybe he wouldn't have had those problems. I don't know. But I do know me not being home didn't help."

When asked about his childhood, his son Brent stated:

"growing up, my mother was always there for us. In order to accomplish what he has, he put everything else aside, including his family. I can understand that now, and Chad understands. My dad and I are friends now, but we didn't know each other for a very long time."

Jimmy Johnson outside his restaurant, Three RIngs' in Florida with his son, Chad, and daughter-in-law, Mary. Photo: @jimmyjohnson4616

Source: Instagram

Linda Kay Cooper Johnson's obituary

Jimmy Johnson's first wife and the mother of his children, Linda Kay Cooper, died in Fayetteville on 6 October 2003, at the age of 61. She was born in Marked Tree, Arkansas, on 17 January 1942. Martha Virginia (Dixon) Cooper and Reginald Taft were her mother and father, and she left her sons, Brent and Chad Johnson, behind.

We are unable to confirm her cause of death at this time. However, if there is any new information, we will make sure to let you know.

Rhonda Rookmaaker's age

In 2021, this Cancerian celebrated her 67th birthday on the first of July. So, how old is Jimmy Johnson? Jimmy Johnson is almost a decade older, having turned 78 this year.

Rhonda Rookmaker and Jimmy Johnson still enjoy their time on the water on one of the 21 boats that the couple owns. Photo: @jimmyjohnson4616

Source: Instagram

Rhonda Rookmaaker's health

When this article was written, Jimmy Johnson's wife was in good shape. She is thriving and well and eats a balanced diet. Likewise, there have been no indications of her being unwell or suffering from any health problems.

Rhonda Rookmaaker's picture tells it all, as this 67-year-old looks as fit as a fiddle!

Rhonda Rookmaaker's net worth

It is difficult to determine Rookmaaker's individual net worth, considering that her husband is the big money maker in this partnership. So, how rich is Jimmy Johnson? She undoubtedly has access to her husband's wealth, and in 2021, Jimmy Johnson's net worth is estimated at $40 million. Coaching is his primary means of income. In addition, he makes a decent living as an analyst and commentator for Fox NFL Sunday. Johnson is also a restaurateur and owner of the Three Rings in Miami and JJ's Big Chill Bar in Key Largo, Florida.

Former Head coach Jimmy Johnson of the Miami Dolphins sitting on one of the many boats he owns. Photo by Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Rhonda Rookmaaker and Jimmy Johnson certainly took things slowly, having dated for fifteen years before he popped the question. Ironically, the lovely pair were only engaged for a few months before making things official. The bride was 45 at the time, and her groom was 56.

Source: Briefly.co.za