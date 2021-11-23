Kanye West's oldest son got to spend a few minutes playing American football with a legend of the game, Tom Brady

The two passed the ball to each other, with Saint dropping it several times but always receiving encouragement from Tom

The three were hanging out at the luxury suites in Raymond James Stadium

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kanye West's oldest son Saint appears to be a big fan of NFL legend Tom Brady.

Kanye West and Saint at a past event with a camera guy following them. Photo: Nam Y Huh.

Source: UGC

The little one looked over the moon as he played catch with one of the greatest players to have ever graced American Football.

This all happened due to Kanye's status and relationship with the sportsman. Daily Mail reported that they were at the luxury suites in Raymond James Stadium, where Tampa Bay Buccaneers call home.

The rapper shared a black and white video of the two during the cute moment on his Instagram, seemingly delighted by its beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He captioned the clip:

"Tom and Saint #TheHomeTeamWins."

The three were certainly having a good time, and Tom was heard complimenting the young one for his nearly good catches.

He even teased Kanye that he'll have to take over at home, and Tom wished the same could happen in his house, noting none of his kids was interested in playing catch with him, poor Tom!

Saints favourite sports

The five-year-old said he loves American Football, but also basketball and European football "at times".

The small talk continued with Kanye even offering to draw with Tom's son at their next meeting, as the sportsman plays with Saint.

The Jesus is King crooner appeared delighted for his Son to meet a great, as he enjoyed the conversation joining in when possible.

Kim and Pete relationship

Kanye seems to have been spending a lot of time with his kids, as wife Kim Kardashian enjoys her new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

What started as a kiss on SNL blew into a full-blown relationship in just weeks.

Kim and Pete are all loved up in the streets of Calabasas as they enjoy the bliss of their newly confirmed relationship.

The two are said to be exclusively seeing each other, even though they live on opposite coasts.

Page Six reported that Kim and Pete have been on a series of dates since they held hands on a roller coaster.

Source: Briefly.co.za