It’s Official, Kim Kardashian and SNL Star Pete Davidson Are an Item

After sparking some heavy romance rumours on a rollercoaster, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have had the world glued on their moves

The two celebs have been spotted hanging out on multiple but occasions but claimed to be just friends, Pete even planned a whole romantic dinner for Kim

Now the speculation is over because the two have confirmed their relationship, Davidson and Kardashian have solidified their love with some matching pj's

There's a new couple in town and nobody could have ever put these two together. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are all loved up in the streets of Calabasas as they enjoy the bliss of their newly confirmed relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not hiding their love any longer. Image: Getty Images

What started as a kiss on SNL has turned into an entire relationship. E! News reports that Kim and Pete have taken their relationship to the next step. The two are reported to be exclusively seeing each other, even though they live on opposite coasts.

Kim Kardashian even invited Pete to an important event at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home. The 41-year-old is said to be rather happy and giddy around the 28-year-old comedian and her family and friends love that for her.

Page Six reported that Kim and Pete have been on a series of dates since they held hands on a rollercoaster. More recently, they celebrated his birthday in California with Kris and Flava Flav. The couple can be seen wearing a set of matching pyjamas. Does it get more serious than that?

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson spark fiery romance rumours and peeps can’t deal

Briefly News previously reported that Kim could possibly be following in the footsteps of her older sister by going for the bad boy. The famous Kardashian has been getting super comfortable in the company of SNL star Pete Davidson lately. Fans are fully invested in the content.

What started out as a rollercoaster handhold has turned into a romantic dinner in Staten Island.TMZ reports that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted dining together in the comedian's hometown for the second night in a row.

These encounters make a total of three hangouts this week alone. Everyone surely smells a couple brewing. While love seems to be in the air for Ariana Grande and Kanye's exes, fans are still trying to process that Kim and Pete could actually be an item.

Source: Briefly.co.za