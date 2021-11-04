Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Spark Fiery Romance Rumours and Peeps Can’t Deal

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have shown just how much an on-screen smooch can do to torch an off-screen flame

The two celebs have been spotted out multiple times since their rollercoaster moment and rumour has it Pete planned a romantic dinner for Kim

Fans are lapping up the content but absolutely cannot handle the idea of the famous Kardashian princess with the King of Staten Island

Could Kim possibly be following in the footsteps of her older sister by going for the bad boy? Well, the famous Kardashian has been getting super comfortable in the company of SNL star Pete Davidson lately. Fans are fully invested in the content.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are knee-deep in romance rumours and fans are invested. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What started out as a rollercoaster handhold has turned into a romantic dinner in Staten Island.TMZ reports that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted dining together in the comedian's hometown for the second night in a row.

These encounters make a total of three hangouts this week alone. Everyone surely smells a couple brewing. While love seems to be in the air for Ariana Grande and Kanye's exes, fans are still trying to process that Kim and Pete could actually be an item.

As expected, the two have been trending on Twitter and the comments are filled with joy, confusion and sheer excitement.

Kim Kardashian holds hands with comedian Pete Davidson weeks after SNL kiss

Briefly News reported reality TV star Kim Kardashian was spotted hanging out with comedian Pete Davidson over the weekend.

According to People, the Skims owner joined her sister, Kourtney Kardashian and her lover, Travis Barker, for the fun-filled night. They were spotted enjoying their time on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Friday, 29 October as they kicked off Halloween.

They also had friends around and during the ride, Kim and Pete were spotted holding hands together, which left some of their fans puzzled.

However, a source who spoke to People noted that the 27-year-old comedian hangs in the same circle as Kim so they spend time together quite often.

"It's just friends hanging out," the insider said."

Source: Briefly.co.za