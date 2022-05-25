Who is Mackenzie Jones 'Mackzjones'? Age, measurements, profiles, net worth

Nowadays, most young people use platforms like Instagram and TikTok to make money as influencers. Mackenzie Jones is one such social media celebrity who has made money and a name for herself. She began her career as an online star and has since built a large following with her entertaining content and gorgeous photos shared. What else is known about her?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mackenzie Jones's earnings come from Instagram, acting, and brand sponsorships. Photo: @Mackenzie Jones on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When her videos went viral on social media and became famous, the well-known TikTok celebrity created an Onlyfans account that continues to make her famous. How much do you know about her? Go through these details to find out more.

Profile summary

Full name Mackenzie Jones Nickname Mackzjones Gender Female Birthday 17th May 2002 Age 20 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth United States Nationality American Relationship status Single Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Height in feet 4'10'' Height in centimetres 147.3 Mackenzie Jones' measurements in inches 36-26-28 Body measurements in inches 36-26-28 Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Education Wayne Valley High school Profession TikTok star, model and social media influencer Net worth $150k Instagram @mackzjonesss (unverified) High School Wayne Valley Partner Unknown Location Portland, USA TikTok @mackzjones (unverified)

Mackenzie Jones' age

The online sensation was born in the United States of America in 2002, and her birthday is 17th May 2002. What is the age of Mackzjones? As of 2022, she is 20 years of age. Details about her family are still a mystery since they have not been revealed to the public domain. According to reports, she attended Wayne Valley High school for her high school studies.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mackenzie Jones' career

What does Mackenzie Jones do for a living? Mackenzie is an internet personality and fashion model from the United States who is famous on Instagram and Tiktok. She made her online career debut on 30th April 2019, on Instagram when she shared a selfie. Since then, she has continued to gain more attention on the platform.

As a fashion model, she has worked with brands like Fashion Nova, Cavin Klein, Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, and other fashion houses. She is rumoured to have an Onlyfans account, where she posts nude photos and video content.

Why is Mackenzie Jones famous? She is notable for her hilarious videos, lip-syncs and dance videos uploaded on TikTok. Mackenzie Jones' official TikTok account could not be found.

The unverified Instagram page under the handle @mackzjonesss has approximately 114 thousand subscribers as of 30 May 2022.

Mackenzie rose to fame after posting videos on TikTok. Lip-sync and dancing videos are her main content appeal. Photo: @mac.kzjones on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mackenzie has teamed up with Anthony, a photographer who uses the username portsbyant on Instagram. Is Mackenzie Jones on PH? Yes, the online content creator is available on PH, a website page exclusively known for sharing adult content.

Personal life

Does Mackenzie Jones have a boyfriend? The famous social media star is single and has not revealed information about her relationship on the internet. Her family members' identities also remain unknown.

Where is Mack Z Jones?

Today the celebrity resides in Portland, Oregon, United States.

Mackenzie Jones' net worth

The social media star is estimated to be worth $150k. She has made her money primarily as an influencer, where she promotes content on her Instagram. Her primary source of income is her online career and promotions from various fashion brands. Her Onlyfans account is also another source of income for the young celebrity where her fans must pay to view her photos and videos.

How tall is Mackzjones?

The TikTok star stands at 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 121 pounds. Her body measurements in inches are 36-26-28, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Mackenzie Jones uses social media to create and develop content. Her details on the internet are quite private and scarce but what she shares on social media has received a lot of attention, particularly on TikTok. Here, the one-on-one interaction with fans has built a network for her.

READ ALSO: Who is Marisol Yotta? Age, husband, height, career, family, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently has also published an article about Marisol Yotta. She is an American social media influencer famous for posting stunning photos and explicit video content. How old is she?

Although she chose an online career, Marisol holds a bachelor's degree in nutrition and dietetics from California State University Long Beach. What to know more about her? Find out here.

Source: Briefly News