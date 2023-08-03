Shakira's net worth in 2023: Here is why the celebrity is so rich

Shakira's wealth has made headlines again as she faces a second tax fraud investigation in Spain. The Colombian celebrity is a singer, songwriter, dancer, voice actor, record producer and entrepreneur. Each talent she has is more money in the bank.

Shakira at the screening of Elvis during the 75th annual Cannes film festival. Photo: Gisela Schober

Source: Getty Images

Due to her split from Gerard Piqué, the Colombian performer will be moving from Spain to Miami, USA, and she is taking her impressive car collection with her. She is rumoured to pay over $15 million to transport her fleet of 10 luxury cars.

Shakira's profile and bio summary

Full name Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll Date of birth 2 February 1977 Age 46 years old (as of 2023) Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Barranquilla, Colombia Current residence Miami, United States of America Nationality Colombian Religion Roman Catholic Ethnicity White Height 5'1'' Weight 119 lbs Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Honey-blonde Gender Female Orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Single Ex-partners Antonio de la Rúa Gerard Piqué Children Milan Piqué Mebarak Sasha Piqué Mebarak Parents Nidia Ripoll Torrado William Mebarak Chadid Siblings Nine Education University of Pennsylvania Profession Singer Dancer Songwriter Composer Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook TikTok

How old is Shakira?

The songstress was born on 2 February 1977 and celebrated her 46th birthday in 2023. She is from Barranquilla, Colombia. Shakira has nine older half-siblings from her father's previous marriage.

Shakira's parents

The Colombian singer's parents are Nidia Ripoll Torrado and William Mebarak Chadid, and she is the only child they share. According to reports, William was born in New York and is from a Lebanese family. He is a published author, and his wife, Nidia, is a painter.

Shakira is her parent's only child. Her father has nine other children. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Is Shakira married?

She has never married but has been in two long-term relationships. Before her more notable relationship with soccer player Gerard Piqué, the Waka Waka singer was in a decade-long relationship with Antonio de la Rúa.

Shakira and Antonio de la Rúa

According to sources, Antonio is the son of the late Argentine president Fernando de la Rúa. He was Shakira's lawyer and romantic partner. They were together from 2000 to 2010 but maintained a professional relationship as he remained her lawyer after their split.

However, in 2012 and 2013, they would find themselves in court on opposing sides, as Antonio argued he deserved compensation for all the years he worked for the songstress and claimed he helped make her career. The court dismissed the case.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué

The Can't Remember to Forget You singer first met Gerard Piqué in 2010 on the Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) music video set. As per reports, they went public with their relationship in 2011 and made their red carpet debut in January 2012 at the 2011 FIFA Ballon d'Or Awards gala in Switzerland.

The Colombia songstress and her partner Gerard Piqué during happier times at the 2019 Davis Cup Presentation. Photo: Bryan R. Smith

Source: Getty Images

In an interview on 60 Minutes in 2020, the Colombian singer shared her views on marriage. She revealed that tying the knot scared her and could take some of the mystery out of her relationship with the Barcelona defender.

After an 11-year relationship, the couple went their separate ways following allegations of Piqué's infidelity.

How many kids does Shakira have?

The She Wolf hitmaker has two children with her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué. Their first son, Milan, was born on 22 January 2012, and their second son, Sasha, was born on 29 January 2015. Both boys were born in Barcelona, Spain.

Milan Piqué Mebarak, Shakira, Sasha Piqué Mebarak and Gerard Piqué at the New York Knicks Vs Philadelphia 76ers game. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Shakira's career

According to sources, the Beautiful Liar singer started writing songs and belly dancing early in her life. In 1990, a theatre producer helped get the young artist an audition with a Sony Colombia executive, which led to her first record deal.

After the dismal performance of her first two albums, Magia (1991) and Peligro (1993), she took a break from her singing career to focus on school. She returned in 1995 with her album Pies Descalzos, which produced several hits.

Shakira during her launch party for her new album Laundry Service at Roseland in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

In 1998 and 1999, Shakira's album releases catapulted her to international success, which prompted her to release her first English album, Laundry Service, and establish herself in the American market. The album sold 200,000 copies within the first week of release.

In 2005, the famed belly dancer released her second English album, Oral Fixation, which produced the global hit Hips Don't Lie. According to sources, she has sold 125 million records (albums and singles) worldwide.

How rich is Shakira?

The pop singer and dancer is reportedly the highest-selling Colombian artist ever, which is why fans have been asking how rich Shakira is.

How much money does Shakira have in 2023?

The La Tortura singer has an estimated net worth of $300 million. She amassed her wealth through the expansive career she started at age 13.

Why is Shakira so rich?

The singer's primary source of income is her music, which includes digital single sales, album sales and world tours. Furthermore, sources claim she sold her publishing catalogue for $100 million in February 2021.

In 2008, she signed a massive 10-year deal with Live Nation worth $70 million to $100 million after leaving her label, Sony. The songwriter has had an endorsement deal with Pepsi for years. She was also a judge on The Voice and was paid $12 million.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime show press conference on 30 January 2020. Photo: Rich Graessle

Source: Getty Images

Who is richer, JLO or Shakira?

Both women are multitalented, which means multiple streams of money. Jennifer Lopez has an estimated net worth of $400 million, which means Jenny From the Block has $100 million more than Shakira.

Who is more rich, Piqué or Shakira?

Gerard Piqué has spent 15 seasons at FC Barcelona and played 102 games for the Spanish national team. Shakira's husband's net worth is reportedly $80 million, which is $220 million less than his ex-girlfriend's net worth.

Shakira has enjoyed enormous success in her music career and has broken barriers. She has sold millions of albums, continues to tour worldwide, and has an endorsement deal with Pepsi. All this has contributed to her impressive wealth.

