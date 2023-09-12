Luna Encinas Cruz and Leo Encinas are kids whose parents' celebrity status has thrown them into the spotlight without question. For kids like these, the sky is already their starting point, and a close observer can only wonder what future awaits them.

Luna is Penelope Cruz's daughter and the second of two children. Her parents, Javier and Penélope, are actors and, as such, are often in the media for one reason or another. They have protected their kids from the paparazzi by keeping them anonymous.

Penélope Cruz's profile summary

Full name Penélope Cruz Sánchez Gender Female Date of birth 28 April 1974 Age 49 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Alcobendas, Spain Current residence Spain Nationality Spanish Religion Religion Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Mother Encarna Sánchez Father Eduardo Cruz Siblings Three (Mónica, Eduardo, Salma) Relationship status Married Spouse Javier Ángel Encinas Bardem Children Two (Luna and Leo) Profession Actress Net worth $70 million Social media handles Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter)

Who is Penélope Cruz?

Penélope is a Spanish actress born on 28 April 1974 in Alcobendas, province of Madrid, Spain. Her parents are Encarna Sánchez, an Andalusian hairdresser and personal manager, and Eduardo Cruz, an Extremaduran retailer and car mechanic. She has two siblings, Eduardo and Monica, and a paternal half-sister, Salma.

The actress studied classical and Spanish ballet for over a decade but fell in love with acting in her teens. With television appearances, her career began at around 15 years old; her featured film debut in Jamón Jamón was in 1992.

She is renowned for playing diverse roles, particularly in Spanish-language cinema and holds an impressive list of accolades, including an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award. Cruz is the only Spanish actress to win an Oscar and possess a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Beyond acting, she has a successful modelling career. She designs clothing, represents Chanel, and is philanthropic, volunteering in Uganda and India. The actress also supports Mother Teresa's mission with her earnings from The Hi-Lo Country.

Who is Penélope Cruz married to?

She married Javier Bardem in 2010 in a private wedding. Javier is a Spanish actor born on 1 March 1969 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain. His family is deeply rooted in the entertainment industry as his mother was an actress while his uncle directed movies.

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem's relationship has been marked by undeniable chemistry that began on the film set where they first worked together. Despite this, neither made the first move during filming.

Their story took a turn when a friend threw a wrap party on the last day of filming, which ultimately led to their romance. Dating rumours started circulating in the fall of 2007, and people spotted them at the New York Film Festival with their affectionate behaviour, including holding hands and sharing kisses.

How many kids does Penélope Cruz have?

Her marriage has yielded two offspring, Luna and Leo. Penélope Cruz's children are a source of inspiration for her to want to become a hands-on mother despite her busy acting schedule. The children each have their parents' last names, with the Encinas being Javier's family name and Cruz being Penélope's.

The first of Javier Bardem's kids, Leo Encinas Cruz, was born on 23 January 2011 in Los Angeles, California, at Cedars-Sinai Hospital. This was barely six months into their wedding. The actress inferred that she felt plenty of love after birthing her baby boy.

Who is Luna Encinas Cruz?

She is Javier's second child. She was born on 22 July in Madrid, Spain. Luna Encinas Cruz's age will be 13 years in 2023. She is being raised alongside her brother Leo, who is two years older.

What movie did Penélope Cruz win an Oscar for?

She bagged an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress based on her role in the romantic comedy-drama Vicky Cristina Barcelona. She was also nominated for her roles in Volver, Nine, and Parallel Mothers.

Where do Javier and Penélope live?

As per reports, the couple primarily reside in Madrid, Spain, with their children.

The birth of Luna Encina Cruz and her brother, Leo, changed their parents' lives, who now look beyond merely acting but also being suitable role models for their children. The couple protects their children by ensuring they only have access to social media once they are at least 16.

