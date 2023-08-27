Lorenza Newton and Guillermo del Toro have two children together
Lorenza Newton is a Mexican art director and veterinarian best known as Guillermo del Toro's ex-wife. Guillermo, a renowned filmmaker and author, is the recipient of three BAFTA and three Academy Awards. The duo divorced in 2017 after being married for over three decades. What happened to the once-considered power couple, and who are their kids?
The duo has two daughters, Mariana and Marisa del Toro. However, not much is known about the ex-celebrity spouse and her kids. Various sources speculate they do so because their paternal grandfather was kidnapped for ransom in 1997.
Lorenza Newton’s profile and bio summary
|Full name
|Lorenza Newton
|Nickname
|Lorenza
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|11 March 1964
|Age
|59 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Birthplace
|Guadalajara, Mexico
|Nationality
|Mexican
|Ethnicity
|Latina
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|University of Guadalajara
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-husband
|Guillermo del Toro
|Children
|Mariana and Marisa del Toro
|Profession
|Art director and veterinarian
|Famous for
|Being a celebrity ex-spouse
How old is Lorenza Newton?
Lorenza Newton (aged 59 as of 2023) was born on 11 March 1964 in Guadalajara, Mexico. She is a cousin of talented Mexican singer Guadalupe Pineda. Newton attended the University of Guadalajara, earning a Bachelor’s in Veterinary Medicine.
How much is Lorenza Newton’s net worth?
The exact estimate of Newton’s net worth has not been publicly mentioned. However, she reportedly bagged a lot of money as a divorce settlement from her ex-husband.
Lorenza Newton’s social media
The Guadalajara native is not active on social media. Newton does not have Twitter, Instagram or Facebook accounts as of 27 August 2023.
Who is Guillermo del Toro?
Toro’s work is characterized by a strong connection to fairy tales and horror because he has had a lifelong fascination with monsters.
As a writer and producer, he has worked on several films, including,
- The Orphanage (2007)
- The Hobbit (2012-2014)
- Mama (2013)
- The Book of Life (2014)
- Crimson Peak (2015)
- Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)
- The Witches (2020)
- Nightmare Alley (2021)
- Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (2022)
In 2018, Toro was included in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world. In addition, he received a motion picture star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019.
How old is Guillermo del Toro?
The Mexican filmmaker Guillermo (aged 59 as of 2023) was born on 9 October 1964 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.
How did Guillermo del Toro and Lorenza Newton meet?
The ex-couple met when both studied at the Instituto de Ciencias in Guadalajara and began dating. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in 1986.
However, Guillermo del Toro and Lorenza Newton separated in early 2017 and divorced in September of the same year. In 2021, Guillermo moved on to marry film historian Kim Morgan.
Guillermo del Toro’s net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Guillermo has an estimated net worth of $40 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career in the entertainment industry.
If there is one person who has closely witnessed Guillermo del Toro’s glorious rise to fame, it is his ex-wife, Lorenza Newton. She was his support system for over three decades before they divorced in 2017.
