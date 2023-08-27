Lorenza Newton and Guillermo del Toro have two children together

Lorenza Newton is a Mexican art director and veterinarian best known as Guillermo del Toro's ex-wife. Guillermo, a renowned filmmaker and author, is the recipient of three BAFTA and three Academy Awards. The duo divorced in 2017 after being married for over three decades. What happened to the once-considered power couple, and who are their kids?

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, his ex-wife Lorenza Newton and children at Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures' Pacific Rim premiere. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

The duo has two daughters, Mariana and Marisa del Toro. However, not much is known about the ex-celebrity spouse and her kids. Various sources speculate they do so because their paternal grandfather was kidnapped for ransom in 1997.

Lorenza Newton’s profile and bio summary

Full name Lorenza Newton Nickname Lorenza Gender Female Date of birth 11 March 1964 Age 59 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Guadalajara, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Guadalajara Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Guillermo del Toro Children Mariana and Marisa del Toro Profession Art director and veterinarian Famous for Being a celebrity ex-spouse

How old is Lorenza Newton?

Guillermo Del Toro and his ex-wife Lorenza Newton at the premiere of Crimson Peak at UGC Cine Cite Bercy in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Lorenza Newton (aged 59 as of 2023) was born on 11 March 1964 in Guadalajara, Mexico. She is a cousin of talented Mexican singer Guadalupe Pineda. Newton attended the University of Guadalajara, earning a Bachelor’s in Veterinary Medicine.

How much is Lorenza Newton’s net worth?

The exact estimate of Newton’s net worth has not been publicly mentioned. However, she reportedly bagged a lot of money as a divorce settlement from her ex-husband.

Lorenza Newton’s social media

The Guadalajara native is not active on social media. Newton does not have Twitter, Instagram or Facebook accounts as of 27 August 2023.

Who is Guillermo del Toro?

Toro’s work is characterized by a strong connection to fairy tales and horror because he has had a lifelong fascination with monsters.

Guillermo del Toro at the Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

As a writer and producer, he has worked on several films, including,

The Orphanage ( 2007)

2007) The Hobbit (2012-2014)

(2012-2014) Mama (2013)

(2013) The Book of Life (2014)

(2014) Crimson Peak (2015)

(2015) Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)

(2018) Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

(2019) The Witches (2020)

(2020) Nightmare Alley (2021)

(2021) Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (2022)

In 2018, Toro was included in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world. In addition, he received a motion picture star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019.

Director Guillermo del Toro and his ex-wife Lorenza Newton at the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards at the Paramount Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

How old is Guillermo del Toro?

The Mexican filmmaker Guillermo (aged 59 as of 2023) was born on 9 October 1964 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

How did Guillermo del Toro and Lorenza Newton meet?

The ex-couple met when both studied at the Instituto de Ciencias in Guadalajara and began dating. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in 1986.

However, Guillermo del Toro and Lorenza Newton separated in early 2017 and divorced in September of the same year. In 2021, Guillermo moved on to marry film historian Kim Morgan.

Guillermo del Toro’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Guillermo has an estimated net worth of $40 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Guillermo del Toro at the 27th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

If there is one person who has closely witnessed Guillermo del Toro’s glorious rise to fame, it is his ex-wife, Lorenza Newton. She was his support system for over three decades before they divorced in 2017.

READ ALSO: Who is Michelle White, Childish Gambino's wife? Everything to know

Briefly recently published an article about Michelle White, Childish Gambino's wife. Donald McKinley Glover Jr., also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, is an American actor, singer, rapper, writer and producer.

Although the couple maintains a high degree of love life privacy, they have been together for a while now.

Source: Briefly News