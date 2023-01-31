Jerry Mathers’ net worth, age, family, occupation, health, is he still alive?

Jerry Mathers’ net worth is currently in millions of dollars, thanks to his successful career as an actor. The American actor rose to prominence for his role in the TV show, Leave It to Beaver. He played the protagonist Theodore Beaver Cleaver, the younger son of the suburban couple June and Ward Cleaver and the brother of Wally Cleaver. The series was broadcast in more than 80 countries in 40 different languages.

Jerry began acting at age 2 when he appeared as a child model for a store ad. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

After the show ended, Jerry served in the Air Force National Guard, where he was mistakenly reported killed in the Vietnam War. The actor’s biography takes us on a trip down his life.

Jerry Mathers’ profile summary and bio

Full name Gerald Patrick Mathers Nickname Jerry Mathers Gender Male Date of birth June 2, 1948 Place of birth Sioux City, lowa, USA Age 75 years old (2023) Nationality American Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Height 5’6” (1.70m) Weight 81kg Education Notre Dame High School, University of California, Berkeley Sexuality Straight Marital Status Married Spouse Diana Platt, Rhonda Gehring and Teresa Modnick Children Noah, Gretchen and Mercedes Parents Norm and Marilyn Mathers Siblings Jimmy and Susie McSweeney Profession Actor Net worth $4 million Famous for His role as TheodoreBeaver Cleaver in Leave It to Beaver Instagram @thejerrymathers

Jerry Mathers’ age

In 1996, the talented actor was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Photo: Bobby Bank

Source: Getty Images

The actor was born on June 2, 1948, in Sioux City, lowa, USA. As of 2023, he is 75 years old.

Jerry Mathers’ parents

Jerry’s father, Norm, was a high school principal and later became a school district executive in Los Angeles, while his mother was a gardener. He grew up in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, California. The actor grew up alongside his two siblings, Jimmy and Susie McSweeney.

Jerry Mathers’ height

The actor is 5 feet 6 inches or 1.70 m and weighs 81 kg. He has dark brown hair with brown eyes.

Did Jerry Mathers serve in the military?

While still in high school, Mathers joined the US military, where he served from 1966 to 1969. He was a member of the 146th Airlift Wing, nicknamed The Hollywood Guard, of the California Air National Guard in Van Nuys, California. In 1967, while wearing his uniform alongside actress Angela Cartwright, he presented an Emmy Award to Gene Kelly.

In December 1969, people started speculating that Jerry died in the Vietnam War. This was surprising because Mathers had never been posted outside the USA. Later, the actor appeared on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update with Bill Murray, making fun of his Vietnam War rumour.

Jerry Mathers’ movies and TV shows

Just like their onscreen character, Tony Dow and Jerry Mathers had a tight bond in person. Photo: Albert

Source: Getty Images

Mathers began acting at age 2 when he appeared as a child model for a store ad. Later, he starred in a commercial for PET Milk. Gerald was selected for Beaver Cleaver’s role in the TV series Leave It to Beaver, where he played for six years, appearing in 234 episodes. While on the show, Mathers made a deal of pocketing a certain percentage of the merchandising revenue from the TV show.

With this, he became the first child actor to receive a percentage of merchandising revenue. As a teenager, he retired from acting, concentrating more on his studies. Jerry was part of a musical band named Beaver and the Trappers. Some of his acting credits include:

Men of the Fighting Lady (1954)

(1954) The Trouble with Harry (1955)

(1955) Better Luck Tomorrow (2002)

(2002) Angels with Angels (2005)

(2005) Will to Power (2008)

(2008) Diabetic Nerve Pain (2011)

(2011) Luck Day (2015)

(2015) Dad Dudes (2015)

How old is Leave It to Beaver?

The TV series Leave It to Beaver made its debut in 1957 and became so popular that its reruns have been airing for decades. Dow reprised the role of Wally as an adult in a reunion TV movie and series in the 1980s.

Did Tony Dow and Jerry Mathers remain friends?

Just like their onscreen character, Dow and Jerry had a tight bond in person. Their friendship spanned over 60 years and sadly ended with Tony Dow’s death.

In December 1969, people started speculating that Jerry died in the Vietnam War. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

What did Jerry Mathers do for a living?

After finishing college, Mathers worked as a commercial loan officer at a bank. Using his acting career savings, he began a career in real estate development. In 1978, he made his way back to the entertainment industry.

Jerry Mathers’ net worth

As of 2023, Jerry’s net worth is estimated at $4 million. Most of his wealth is attributed to his successful career as an actor.

Jerry Mathers’ health

In 1996, the talented actor was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. His doctor advised him to lose weight, and he enrolled in a weight-loss program in 1997. Jerry lost 18 kg and became a spokesperson for Jenny Craig. He also represented a Type 2 diabetes reversal program in a TV ad.

This article answers the many searches of “What is Jerry Mathers net worth?” Jerry stood out as one of the most talented actors of his time.

