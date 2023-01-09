How to get a bank statement from the Capitec app: Easy steps for 2023

Banking experience in South Africa is getting more convenient daily, especially with technological advancement. Customers can now perform transactions they could have done in the banking hall from the convenience of their homes. But then, do you know how to get a bank statement from the Capitec app using your smartphone?

Getting your statement of account has been simplified if you are a Capitec Bank customer. The financial institution has made it easy to access an electronically stamped statement of an account without necessarily walking into a branch or visiting an ATM point. With the electronic stamp, the printed bank statement becomes a valid document that you can tender anywhere.

Can I check my bank statement on my Capitec app?

You can get your Capitec online bank statement in the comfort of your home or office. But then, the first step in the process is to download the bank's app from your app store. The app allows you to perform several operations, including shopping online, paying with your phone, and opening an account without leaving your comfort zone.

To download the Capitec app, if you use an Android operating device, you are expected to go to the Google Playstore on your device, search for the app and download it. However, if you use an iOS operating device, you may have to visit the Apple store to download the app. Once you have successfully downloaded it, as a first-time user, you need to do one of the following:

Walk into any Capitec branch to activate the app; Alternatively, take a selfie and a copy of your ID and send it to the customer service unit through the app and wait for a response; Send the selfie and your ID information to the Capitec bank WhatsApp customer service at 067 418 9565.

Remember to supply your email address if you have not activated your banking profile. This is necessary as it will make it easy to activate the app yourself the next time you want to log in.

How do I get my three months bank statement from the Capitec app?

To have your statement sent to your email address, follow these steps:

Once you have downloaded the Capitec app on your mobile device, sign in using the biometric option or remote pin; Afterwards, you will be directed to your account; If you use more than one account, choose the account you want the statement of and tap the three vertical dots at the top right side of your device screen; Select the "Email Statement" option; Then, choose the date range that you want. Since you want three months bank statement from Capitec, set the date to read the last three months until the present; Enter your email address before you tap on send; You should receive the statement in your email account once you enter the correct email address, which you can download and print.

Note that the difference in how to email statement from the new Capitec app and the old one is the three dots at the right-hand corner of the screen, which signifies the menu. This means the new app has a menu feature, which is missing from the old one.

How do I download my bank statement from Capitec?

You need an internet-enabled device for this. You can download your statement using zero data using the bank's app. This is because the bank has a standing agreement with most networks, including MTN, Vodacom, Cell C and Telkom.

So, once you are signed in and have sent your bank statement from your downloaded and installed app to your email, you need to open the PDF file and download or print it.

The banking industry globally is experiencing a significant paradigm shift by leveraging technology to ensure customers have an exciting banking experience. Existing and new customers can now open new accounts, check their balances, and print valid bank statements.

