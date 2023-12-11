Apply for a spousal visa in South Africa in 2023: Everything you need to know

Are you married to a South African national or permanent resident and wish to immigrate to South Africa? Do you know the benefits of a spousal visa and why you need it? Go through this article as it explores the ins and outs of how to apply for a spousal visa in South Africa.

Visa application form and flag of South Africa. Photo: Mirsad Sarajlic

Source: Getty Images

Owning a spousal visa in South Africa lets you reside in the country legally. It also allows you to study, work or run a business in the country or apply for permanent residence, especially if you have been in a relationship with a South African national for over five years.

What is a spousal visa?

According to the South African Department of Home Affairs, these are the South African visa types:

Family

Work

Tourist

Retirement

Volunteer

Exchange

Business

Medical treatment

The family visa is further subdivided into three subcategories:

Spousal visa

Life partner visa

Relatives visa

A spousal visa is an application to join a South African national or permanent residency holder living in South Africa on a temporary visa. You qualify for a South African spousal visa if you have been in a relationship with a South African national for five years or more.

The option applies to both married and unmarried couples. You might qualify for a life partner visa if you are unmarried but have been in a relationship with a South African citizen for two years or more.

Visa to South Africa and Passport. RSA Flag Background. Vector. Photo: dikobraziy

Source: Getty Images

What are the requirements for a spousal visa in South Africa?

The spouse visa requirements in South Africa include:

Your spouse must be a South African citizen or a permanent resident.

You should be married to a South African spouse for at least five years to qualify for permanent residency.

Application for a temporary spousal visa does not have a minimum period that you need to be married.

What documents are needed to apply for a spouse visa?

Proof required for a South African spousal visa application includes:

A marriage certificate issued by the government

Proof of your South African spouse's citizenship or residence

A letter of support from your South African spouse

Proof of good health and standing

A completed temporary residency application form

What is a support letter for a spouse visa in South Africa?

A support letter is a letter from your partner or spouse indicating they will take full responsibility for you while you reside in South Africa. It is one of the required documents in the spousal permit documents.

Apply for a spousal visa in South Africa in 2023: Everything you need to know. Photo: oleksagrzegorz

Source: Getty Images

What are the benefits of a spousal permit in South Africa?

The South African spousal visa allows individuals in heterosexual and same-sex relationships to apply for residence in the country. The permit allows a holder to:

Study in South Africa

A South African spousal visa provides the leeway to study in a South African institution.

Does a spouse visa allow you to work?

Owning a South African spousal visa allows you to secure a job within the country. Moreover, there is no requirement for your potential employer to prove they have tried to recruit a South African citizen for the same position.

Set up and run a business

A South African spousal visa permits you to set up a business in the country. You do not need to meet the minimum investment amount requirements. Neither do you need to recruit a certain number of South African nationals to work in your establishment.

It is important to note that even though you might qualify for permanent residency or a spousal permit, you may still wish to apply for a temporary residency permit in South Africa. This is so because processing applications for permanent residency can take up to two years or more.

The immigration department takes up to 3 years to process a spousal visa application. Photo: @Strategies Migration Services South Africa and Simplex Digital on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

How do you qualify for a life partner visa in South Africa?

A life partner visa is similar to a spousal visa. It is categorised under the "relatives" category, although it is a temporary residency visa and is available for same-sex and heterosexual couples.

A foreigner who has been in a relationship with a South African national or anyone with a South African permanent residency for over two years but is unmarried qualifies to apply for this visa. The applicant must initiate the application for the life partner visa while in their country of citizenship, not in South Africa.

The application can only be made in South Africa if the applicant is in the country on a temporary visa. For instance, if they are in South Africa on a general work visa, they can initiate the application procedure in South Africa.

To qualify for a life partner visa, the applicant must meet the following criteria:

Cohabit with a South African citizen or permanent resident during the time of the application and provide evidence to prove this.

The couple must have met before. Having just met online is not valid. Evidence of having been in a long-term relationship should be provided.

Proof that the couple is in a spousal-type relationship of at least two years. This is done by presenting documents to prove that they share financial responsibilities and letters of support for the application from family and friends.

The couple must live together during the time of the application.

If either partner has been married before, then valid finalised divorce papers must be produced.

It is recommended that the applicants open a joint bank account, and the applicant will need to show that they will be financially secure in South Africa.

The applicants may have to go through an interview process with the Department of Home Affairs and should be prepared for that.

What is a relative visa for a spouse in South Africa?

A relative visa is a temporary residence permit applied for by a family member of a South African national or permanent resident if they fall within the first or second line of kinship. Those who qualify for a relative visa include life partners, spouses, siblings, parents and children.

How do I apply for a spouse visa in South Africa?

The application process entails filling out the application form on the South African Department of Home Affairs website. You must also present the required documents to accompany the duly filled form.

Can I stay in South Africa if I marry a South African?

Yes, you can stay in South Africa if you marry a South African. You can do so by obtaining a spousal visa.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

These details comprehensively explain how to apply for a spousal visa in South Africa, the documents needed and the benefits of the permit. Besides allowing you to stay in the country legally, the permit will enable you to work, study or run a business in South Africa.

READ ALSO: City to City bus ticket prices and times in South Africa in 2023

Briefly.co.za explored the City to City bus ticket prices and times in South Africa in 2023. If you have been wondering about the convenience of this means of transport, consider going through these details for more.

City to City buses traverse most parts of the country, facilitating the movement of people and goods across the major metropolitan areas. Bus travel has proven to be more cost-effective than flights.

Source: Briefly News