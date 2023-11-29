Capitec cellphone banking has made life much easier for the bank's clients and those who need to make payments into their accounts. How does the online banking process work, and are there alternative payment options besides using the app? Here, we discuss how to pay a Capitec client using cellphone banking in 2023 and other relevant information.

There are various benefits to using online banking instead of going into a branch. Discover includes benefits such as automatic payment of bills monthly, easy access to check on your account balance and transactions, transferring funds quickly, and 24/7 access to your account.

Read on for more on how to pay a Capitec client using cellphone banking, including how to send money with Capitec using a cellphone number and how to pay a Capitec client using cellphone banking via the app.

Can you send money via cellphone banking?

Various banks operate in a way that allows you to manage your money in a way that suits you best, which means multiple banking options. You can visit Capitec's local branches, use their banking app, or transact through a USSD code, depending on the bank and its possibilities, which may differ.

How do I pay my Capitec client?

When the time comes to pay a Capitec client, you are spoiled for choice. You can pay Capitec clients in various ways, including through the USSD code, the app, and at your local branch.

How do I pay with Capitec on my phone?

If you want to avoid entering a branch and waiting in lines, you can use Capitec's banking app or dialling prompts on your phone.

How do I pay someone with Capitec cellphone banking?

Paying a Capitec client using cellphone banking online is a quick and easy process. Capitec's website has highlighted the following steps:

Sign into your Internet banking and select the payments menu.

Click 'send cash' and 'continue to send cash.'

Select ‘from’ account and enter the value of the money to be sent.

Create the 4-digit secret code and then click 'send the cash.'

You can open the Capitec app and approve the authorisation message.

How to register for Capitec cellphone banking?

Capitec's registration process for cellphone banking is quick and straightforward, with minimal steps required. Download the Capitec banking app on your phone and download it.

Once downloaded, open the app and enter your ID number, take a few photos of yourself for verification reasons, and finish by following the remote onboarding process. Here are more details if you would like more information on how to open an account once registered.

How to transfer money using Capitec without the app?

You can use the Capitec USSD code to send money if you do not have the app. According to Capitec's website, here is how you can send money through USSD:

Dial the cellphone banking Capitec number '*120*3279#'.

Reply 9 and accept the terms and conditions.

Reply 1 and choose the 'from' account.

Enter the amount you want to send.

Create a secret 4-digit code, which is required to collect the money.

You can enter your mobile banking PIN for confirmation.

Capitec banking costs

Capitec's website mentions the following fees for their banking options, which include their app, internet banking, or the USSD code:

Between R40 and R1 000 value sent: R9.50 on the app, internet banking, and *120*3279# USSD code.

Between R1 010 and R3 000 value sent: R16 on the app or internet banking.

Recipients may collect the money free of charge at your Capitec ATM. Alternatively, you can collect the funds from Shoprite, Checkers, PEP, PEP HOME, PEP CELL, Pick n Pay, Boxer, Usave, or Game free of charge.

Knowing how to pay a Capitec client using cellphone banking in 2023 helps streamline the process and saves you the time and effort of going to a branch. Thanks to cellphone banking, you can make transactions from the comfort of your own home.

