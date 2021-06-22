What is the Capitec Bank near me called? Branches, bank code, ATMs

Capitec Bank is a South African financial service provider dealing in personal or consumer banking. Though founded in 2001, it has grown its customer numbers to be the second-largest personal banking service provider in South Africa by 2017. To find out more about this bank, continue reading this article.

The second best personal banking service provider in South Africa. Photo: @oribi_plaza

Source: Facebook

Capitec Bank provides a financial platform for both individuals and businesses to have an enjoyable banking experience. The services offered aim to provide financial freedom and adequate engagement to suit the customer's needs.

Details

Trading name : Capitec Bank Holdings Limited

: Capitec Bank Holdings Limited Company services : Banking

: Banking Region of operation : South Africa

: South Africa Headquarters' address : 5 Neutron Street, Techno Park, Stellenbosch, Western Cape, South Africa

: 5 Neutron Street, Techno Park, Stellenbosch, Western Cape, South Africa Year founded : 1st March 2001

: 1st March 2001 Founders : Jannie Mouton, Riaan Stassen, Michiel Le Roux

: Jannie Mouton, Riaan Stassen, Michiel Le Roux Capitec's branch code : 470010

: 470010 Postal code: 12451

Capitec banking

Banking at Capitec provides an easy way for customers to get financial services conveniently and quickly. The offer at the financial institution, be it in terms of account opening, debit, or any other financial needs, has been made simple. A customer can meet his/her financial needs at one's comfort through simplified banking, also known as remote banking. Remote banking is achievable from the new Capitec Bank application downloaded from the App Store.

What are Capitec Bank's remote banking requirements? Simplified/remote banking means that by having a smartphone, South African identification details, and a valid phone number/email, you can open an account anywhere by downloading the application. The application provides a paper-free procedure for financial assistance just by logging into the application.

Remote banking has just made it more convenient to access financial services at your comfort. Photo: @CapitecBank

Source: Facebook

What are the services offered on Capitec Bank's login to the application?

The application provides a safe and convenient way to execute your financial services at your comfort. Financial services achievable on the bank application include;

Capitec internet banking

Capitec cash deposit

Moving debit orders

Virtual card activation allows one to have a Capitec card less withdrawal to cater to any transactions and financial payments. The card can be loaded digitally and used to transact as needed.

Financial budgeting

Allowance for payments to people and other accounts

The allowance to access account balances bank statements

Transactions made easier just by the use of a smartphone. Photo: @CapitecBank

Source: Facebook

What is the nearest Capitec Branch near me?

Capitec Bank has several convenient branches around South Africa suitable for those choosing to go to the bank physically. If one is not familiar with the location of the nearest Capitec Bank or Capitec ATMs, there is still an option for assistance.

The option is to provide details of your area or the branch name on the bank website, and the information will be presented. There is also the option of having a filtered search according to the exact details required. How easy and convenient is that!

For those unsure of where to get the nearest branch, searching via the bank website offers assistance. Photo: @CapitecBank

Source: Facebook

What are the trading hours for Capitec Bank?

For the physical bank branches, trading hours for operations are different for the weekdays and weekends. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there were selected Capitec branches open during lockdown to assist in emergent and essential banking needs. Here are the operation hours:

Weekdays

Monday – Friday: From 8 am to 5 pm.

Capitec working hours weekend

Saturday 8 am to 1 pm.

Sunday 9 am to 1 pm.

Safe, convenient and affordable banking services is always a customer's priority. Photo: @CapitecBank

Source: Facebook

Capitec's contact details

If you have any inquiries or need assistance, then you can reach the bank through the following contact details:

That is everything you need to know about Capitec Bank. With the services offered, it makes for easy and considerable customer investments. The bank offers only the best customer services and is one of the most inexpensive in South Africa.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: All you need to know about Standard Bank UCount rewards

Briefly.co.za previously published an article on Standard Bank UCount rewards. The Standard Bank Account rewards program is an initiative by Standard Bank that is more beneficial to the customer. The initiative allows the customer to earn points that are again redeemable. Read on to find out more.

Source: Briefly.co.za