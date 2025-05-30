An Afrikaner pastor from Jane Furse in Limpopo shared a video of himself building his church structure using corrugated metal and wooden poles in a rural area

Apostle John Erich explained that more people are attending his services, but he doesn't have enough space to host everyone who wants to come to church

South Africans responded with prayers and support in the comments, with some offering to help him expand his ministry in the future

An Afrikaner pastor has touched hearts across South Africa after sharing a humble video of himself working hard to expand his small church in Jane Furse, Limpopo province.

TikTok user @apostle.johnerich posted the clip in early May, showing him digging and installing corrugated metal sheets on wooden poles as he tries to create more space for his growing congregation.

In the video, the pastor speaks directly to viewers while working on his church structure, explaining his situation with genuine warmth. He shares how God has blessed him with some money to extend the building because more and more people want to attend his services, but the current space simply cannot fit everyone who comes.

The footage shows the pastor digging a hole to put up a pole for his building, which looks like a shack-style structure in the rural Limpopo location. Other videos on his TikTok page reveal packed church services with families filling every available spot, proving his need for extra space is real.

The pastor appeals to people from around the world to support his ministry, offering his contact details to anyone interested in helping with the church expansion. His message is simple but heartfelt, asking for financial assistance to continue doing God's work in his community.

Building costs strain small ministries

The pastor's appeal comes at a time when construction costs continue to pressure small projects across South Africa. While annual inflation dropped to 3.0% in December 2024, building materials and utilities remain expensive challenges for rural ministries.

Housing and utilities costs increased by 4.4% year-on-year, with electricity prices climbing 11.4% due to approved tariff hikes. For small church projects like this one, higher energy costs during construction phases affect everything from cement production to transportation of materials.

Water tariffs also rose by 5.5% year-on-year, adding to operational expenses for any building project. With the repo rate sitting at 7.75% and prime lending at 11.25%, borrowing money for expansion becomes difficult for small ministries operating on donations.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Community shows faith and support

The pastor's honest appeal resonated with viewers who flooded the comments section with encouragement and promises of future help.

@widgance_bg_marthody praised his efforts:

"Man of God, you are doing a good job. Tell me, who is your spiritual father?"

@conza_patient offered spiritual encouragement:

"If God chose you, there is no one supposed to confirm, stop delaying yourself by a human beings limitations, do the work of God."

@Prophet_D_Selowa shared a prophetic vision:

"God bless you, apostle. I dreamed that your church was becoming big. God bless you and help you increase, in Jesus' mighty name."

@Lot_Mogakabe asked for location details:

"Morning, man of God, where is your church?"

@Abraham_X promised future support:

"May the Good Lord send more helpers, in Jesus'Name. By the Grace of God, I will be privileged to support in the near future."

