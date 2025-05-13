Award-winning singer Cici has stepped into a new journey after finding herself again, and she is loving it

The Hamba Naye singer recently shared a video getting ready for church. She said her music is a hug from God

Fans agree with the singer, and many cannot wait to hear the song she teased in the video

Cici has embarked on a new musical journey

South African afro soul singer Cici is known for her chart-topping hits. The star has recently transformed her sound and is more God-centred, and it is reflected in her latest songs.

Taking to Instagram recently, Cici described what her new sound is like, saying it is like a hug from God.

"My music feels like a hug from God," she captioned the Instagram video. Fans noticed that she previewed a new song that she has not yet released.

Just recently, Cici said she has finally reached a point in her life where she is in love with her music.

"Crazy that I’m only enjoying my career now. Because I can finally be the artist I’ve always wanted to be," she opened up.

She recently got candid about how music healed her and helped her cope with her mental health struggles.

"I wasn't myself, but I had my music which got me through that," she told ZiMoja. "It has been amazing to see how my fans who've dealt with the same issue come up and tell me that my music was instrumental in helping them get through their struggles. It means my music is doing something good."

Fans react to Cici's video

Social media users gushed over Cici's video, with some calling her journey a rebirth. Here are some of the reactions to her post:

Leratomodiseworldwide reacted:

"God's apostle. You look amazing."

Mbomahocs said:

"Oh. This is your moment to shine, God's light. What an inspirational woman."

Bonangsongs asked:

"Where are you going, looking all pretty, Madam?"

Noni_khumalo reacted:

"Indeed! Stunning."

Khuba_elihle said:

"What a great, beautiful weekend we had."

Lornzntsizi asked:

"My sister, when are we getting this song?"

Tha.ndo_s affirmed:

"True, my sister. We live by the Spirit."

Asiemafunda gushed:

"The weekend we came from was indeed huge. You did amazing, Cici."

Lulu_ntshayisa said:

"Yes, my fave. We live by the spirit and water."

Seipati_letty replied:

"It actually heals my soul, shame."

Nadagontsa shared:

"You have come a long way, Queen. You deserve everything that is happening in your career. I always say, 'You are a superstar'. Never forget that. I am glad you are in a good space. Love and light."

