Award-winning Afro-pop singer Kelly Khumalo has posted a video and shared some insights about nurturing one's gifts

The Life With Kelly reality TV star advised people about aligning their gifts with their purpose in life

Kelly Khumalo recently shared that she is open to taking bookings for consultations ever since she accepted her calling

Singer Kelly Khumalo has given her followers a life lesson on spirituality and gifts. The star offered insights as someone who is also gifted in healing people the traditional way.

Kelly Khumalo reckons that ignoring your gifts may lead to destructiveness. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Kelly Khumalo gives hot take on honouring spirituality

Multi award-winning Afro-pop singer, Kelly Khumalo, said in a viral video that gifts are an important asset to have. Khumalo said people should take care of their gifts and uplift, so they align with their purpose in life.

Kelly started her video by saying the energies are intense, but people should look at the positive instead of the negative.

"I hope you guys are doing okay. The energies are on a whole another level. I hope you are home resting and grounding and just staying positive. This change that is taking place is for your own good. It is not here to destroy you. It is just here to finish a cycle that was already on its end. Nothing to harm you," she said.

Sangoma Kelly Khumalo advises people to accept their gifts. Image: Kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly on nurturing your talents

The Life With Kelly reality TV star advised people about aligning their gifts with their purpose in life.

"All gifts are meant to be lifted and cleansed. I am not only speaking about prophets and sangomas or whatever, but every gift. Every gift was created to bring a positive change to a divine collective."

Kelly said it is important that she discusses this because people often overlook this aspect, ignoring the fact that a gift is supposed to be nurtured. She reckons that if people do not attend to this, it can bring negativity.

"Whether you are a singer, hairdresser or makeup artist, every gift is an energy that is here to bring order, abundance and positivity to the divine collective," she ended.

The video was shared by X blogger @MDNnewss:

Kelly Khumalo revealed that she is now open for bookings for consultations. The star has embraced her gift to be a sangoma. She shared her booking details for those interested in using her services.

However, most people are not interested in consulting with Kelly Khumalo because of her name being brought up in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

