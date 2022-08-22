Who is Jakobi Wilburn? Age, girlfriend, parents, arrest, education, net worth

Jakobi Wilburn is a rising American musician who has gained popularity from being the son of Future. Future is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer who is internationally recognised. His son, Jakobi, has been through a lot at such a young age, from rejection to parental neglect, then, summing it all up, an arrest.

Jakobi Wilburn's story is not your ordinary celebrity's son tale. Many would assume that he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, but this is not the case. Unfortunately, Jakobi has had what would be coined as a tough life.

Jakobi Wilburn's profile and bio

Full Name Jakobi Wilburn Date of Birth June 30, 2002 Age 20 years Horoscope Cancer Nationality American Birth Country USA Gender Male Father's name Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn Future Mother name Jessica Smith Father's profession Rapper Profession Upcoming rapper Marital status Single Networth N/A

Jakobi's early life

Jakobi Wilburn's age is 20 as of 2022. He was born in Los Angeles, in the United States of America, to the famous rapper and songwriter Future with ex-partner Jessica Smith. His date of birth is June 30, 2002.

Education

Wilburn attended Los Angeles and later enrolled at Columbia high school. However, details about the schools he attended in his early years are unavailable. Jakobi skipped his graduation year after his involvement with gang-related activities. As a result, the details of his school completion have been hidden.

Wilburn's parents

The list of celebrity relationships and scandals is never-ending, and Jakobi's Wilburn's parents are no exception. Unfortunately, his parent's relationship went south after his birth.

Future is famously known for having many baby mamas; his relationship with Jakobi's mother ended in total bitterness. She sued him in court for being a negligent father and failing to pay child support.

Jakobi Wilburn's mother, Jessica Smith, further claimed that Future's neglect of his son made him physically and mentally suffer. As a result, she ended up gaining full custody of their son.

Jakobi Wilburn's siblings

The upcoming American musician has seven half-siblings from his father's many relationships. He is the oldest of all his siblings, Londyn, Prince, Future Zahir, Hendrix, Paris Kash and Reign.

Rapper Future poses with his children at the 5th Annual FreeWishes Foundation A Winter Wishland at Bessie Branham Park on December 17, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

How many years apart are Future and Jakobi?

Future was only 19 years old when he had his first son. Future was born on November 20, 1983. Future's career started in 2005, but he rose to stardom in 2012 after releasing his album Pluto.

He is famously known as a trap king and has gained popularity globally as the toxic heartbreak king. Some of his famous albums include;

Honest (2014)

Monster (2014)

DS2 (2015)

Evol (2016)

High off life (2020)

Jakobi Wilburn's career

Wilburn is a rising star who has closely followed his father's footsteps as a rapper. He goes by the stage name King Kobi while performing.

He has released songs on SoundCloud, YouTube, and Apple Music, among other platforms. Jakobi Wilburn's songs include Pink Lemonade and BRICC.

Jakobi Wilburn's arrest

Could it be an act of rebellion or the strained relationship he shares with his allegedly neglectful father? On January 19 2020, he was charged with possessing a firearm, and presenting fake papers to the authorities, among other accusations.

Our son is a minor and to protect his well-being in this tiring situation, we ask that everyone please respect our privacy at this time.

After Wilburn's arrest, he got a lot of attention. This caused his mother, Jessica Smith, to come to his rescue, asking everyone to back off and leave their son alone.

Wilburn's father employed the best lawyer to defend his son, but he still paid a lot of bail money to get him out. Sadly, Jakobi was charged like an adult for the offences caused and is facing a possible 20-year sentence.

Jakobi's personal life

Jakobi Wilburn's current girlfriend is not known. Wilburn has a lot on his plate, so perhaps a relationship, if any, is best kept a secret.

What is Jakobi Wilburn's net worth?

His career is not yet well advanced to have an estimated net worth. However, he is an upcoming talent who started making music on different platforms. His father has a massive networth estimated at $40 million. If he follows in his father's footsteps, his net worth could become as massive.

Jakobi Wilburn's Instagram

He has a thriving Instagram account, @moneymakingkobi. He boasts over 30k followers on the social media website and 21 posts as of 30 August 2022.

Jakobi Wilburn is an upcoming musician famous for being the son of the American trap star Future. Unfortunately, he has major daddy issues, was caught in the wrong group, and finally landed in jail. Wilburn faces a possible 20-year jail sentence, but with such a promising future as an artist, perhaps there will be a light at the end of his tunnel.

