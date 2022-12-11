Anne with an E remains one of the most bingeworthy shows for most people due to its fantastic plot combined with the exemplary talent and skills of its cast. One of the cast members who has drawn attention of the show’s lovers is Stephen Tracey, who plays the character Mr Phillips.

Stephen Tracey is a Canadian public figure who has won the hearts of many people with his good looks, talent, and professionalism.

Stephen Tracey’s profile and bio summary

Famous as Mr Philips from Anne with an E Date of birth 4 March 1992 Place of birth The province of Alberta, Western Canada Age 30 years (as of December 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Nationality Canadian Profession Model and Actor Siblings Sinead and Sam Education Victoria School of the Arts, The National Theatre School of Canada Height in inches 6' 2" Height in meters 1.88 m Eye colour Blue Hair colour Dark-brown Estimated net worth $1 million- $5 million Instagram stracey1 Twitter HeyStephen0

Stephen Tracey’s biography

The Canadian personality is best known as the actor behind the character Mr Phillips in the series Anne with an E. Here are his lesser-known facts.

Stephen Tracey’s age

He was born on 4 March 1992 in the province of Alberta, western Canada, and is 30 years old as of December 2022. He spent most of his childhood on his family farm with his two sisters Sinead and Sam, where he developed a deep love for animals.

How tall is Stephen Tracey?

He stands tall at 6' 2", approximately 1.88 m. He has a masculine physique, blue eyes, and dark-brown hair.

Career

Tracey began his creative career in high school with a fine arts program on illustrations from the Victoria School of the Arts. It explains his exquisitely fine and detailed art sketches, some of which he has showcased on his Instagram.

However, Stephen did not pursue a career in this, but instead chose to explore more into fine arts, specifically performing arts. As a result, he joined The National Theatre School of Canada.

But he did not debut in Toronto’s entertainment scene as an actor, but instead as a model. He is a famous model in Toronto, who has graced notable events and runways such as Toronto Men’s Fashion Week.

He has also appeared in magazines, including Wedding Star, IN, Huff, Vogue Italia, Elegant Wedding, A Book Of, Volant, and JÕN. Stephen often posts some of his modelling pictures on his Instagram page.

Stephen Tracey’s movies and TV shows

Mr Phillips from the American hit series Anne with an E is not his only work. He has also made appearances in the following projects:

501 Johnny Quantico Patrick McGuigan A Hundred Lies Slater Neon Lights James McDonald Untouchable Young Michael Corbitt Blink Twice Passenger, Fitzy Reign Lord Thomas Prey Terrence Unt. Lauren Ludwig Project Todd Good Sam Tim Davis The Expanse Bertold Single Asian Male Mathew

Other works

Besides modelling, acting, and arts, Stephen is also into photography and writing. He takes candid shots of anything, performance shots, and headshots. He is also into literature and storytelling and is writing two screenplays that focus on the poetic beauty of humanity and inclusivity.

Stephen Tracey’s net worth

He is estimated to have a net worth between $1 million and $5 million. Most of his profiles acknowledge his acting career to be his main source of income.

Stephen Tracey’s relationship

Despite his career being an open book, his romantic life is, however, not. As a result, none of Stephen Tracey’s profile can tell of his past or present relationships. It explains why he is believed to be single.

Stephen Tracey’s Instagram

Like any other model, Stephen is active on Instagram and often shares his modelling work on this platform. His pictures show how posing is effortless for him. Besides Instagram, you can also find him on Twitter.

Stephen Tracey is a Canadian actor, model, and online phenomenon who rose to fame as Mr Philips from the show Anne with an E. He is into art and also focuses on art sketches and photography.

