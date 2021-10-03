Donald Maclean Jr.: age, parents, height, career, D.O.B., profiles, net worth

If you love films about medical assistants, you probably have watched the hit Canadian series Nurses. It focuses on the lives of numerous front-line workers. Donald Maclean Jr. goes by the name of Wolf in this drama. Most people have been drawn to him due to his epic portrayal of the character. But, who is he when he is not gracing the television screens? Let us find out!

Donald Maclean Jr. is well known for his role in the TV series Nurses. Photo: @moviecorner2020

Donald Maclean Jr. is a newbie in Hollywood who is giving iconic actors a run for their money. His coveted the skill of transforming into any character despite the movie genre. Here is everything you need to know about this uprising star.

Donald Maclean Jr.'s profile summary

Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Occupation: Actor, Producer, and Writer

Actor, Producer, and Writer Famous as: Wolf in Nurses

Wolf in Other Projects: The Craft: New Legacy, October Faction, and Workin’ Moms

and Donald Maclean Jr.’s height: 5’ 10”

5’ 10” Hair color: Light brown

Light brown Eye color: Hazel

Hazel Instagram: donald_macleanjr

donald_macleanjr Followers: 10k

Donald Maclean Jr.’s biography

Donald Maclean Jr. shares a photo of himself during filming. Photo: @makeupandtresses

He is one of the most versatile and talented actors. He has won the hearts of many people and is slowly becoming a force to reckon with in the history of cinema. However, as his fame grows daily, so does the curiosity of his fans about his life off-screen. So, who is Donald Maclean Jr.?

He is an upcoming star renowned for his portrayal as Wolf in the hit Canadian series Nurses. The series focuses on the lives of five nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital who are juggling to help others and themselves. How many episodes are there in Nurses? There are twenty so far.

Like any other celebrity, fans are curious to know of his background and early life. It turns out he has kept most of his early life details under wraps. So, it is hard to say who Donald Maclean Jr.’s parents are, or the name of Donald Maclean Jr.’s father, or Donald Maclean Jr.’s date of birth, or even Donald Maclean Jr.’s age in 2021.

For many, this shows that despite his public career, this actor enjoys leading a private life. How tall is Donald Maclean Jr.? He stands tall at 5 feet and 10 inches.

Career

Growing up, this dapper actor always wanted to pursue an acting career. So, he made his move and tested his waters in the film industry. Luckily for him, he got several opportunities that have seen him rank quickly in Hollywood.

Donald Maclean Jr. is best known for featuring in Nurses as Wolf. Photo: @axntw

The rising star has had a successful career so far. He has featured in numerous projects, the peak of his career being his role in Nurses. However, from Donald Maclean Jr.’s IMDB profile, he has also featured in other projects, including:

Workin’ Moms (2017) as Forrest Greenwood

(2017) as Forrest Greenwood The Craft: Legacy (2020) as Isaiah

(2020) as Isaiah October Faction (2020) as Seth Allen

Donald Maclean Jr.’s Instagram

Unlike other celebrities, this actor has not posted any pictures on his Instagram account. Similarly, he has not followed anyone back and has a simple bio profile of ‘Here 2 Stay.’ However, regardless of the lack of his pictures, he still has a decent following of 10k followers.

Donald Maclean Jr. is an upcoming star who is already turning heads with his professionalism and diversity. He appears to enjoy leading a private life. He is also hardworking and ambitious, and fans believe this hunger will grow his acting resume in no time!

