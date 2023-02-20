Nadia Nakai broke her silence about her boyfriend Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' death on her official Instagram page

The late South African rapper was assassinated on February 10 in Durban on Florida Road outside Wish restaurant

Supa Mega's girlfriend's heartfelt tribute left many Mzansi celebs in their feelings, and they comforted the star in the comments

Nadia Nakai finally broke her silence about AKA's untimely death. The rapper was gunned down on February 10 on Durban's Florida Road, shocking his fans and family.

Nadia Nakai's lengthy online tribute to AKA has Mzansi celebs, including DJ Zinhle, rushing to her comments section to send strength and prayer. Image: @djzinhle and @nadianakai

According to ZAlebs, on February 18, Supa Mega was laid to rest in Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. A day after the burial, Nadia took to Instagram to pay tribute to her deceased lover.

Nadia wrote a heartbreaking caption, saying the rapper's death shattered her. Part of the long post read:

"There is no pain bigger than the pain of losing you. I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with you, I realise you’re the one who spent the rest of your life with me. I don’t know why things happen the way they do, but I’m questioning God right now. Why would he bring us together to only take you away. I just don’t understand. I don’t know how I’m going to do this, going on with my life without you, I just can’t."

DJ Zinhle and other celebs comfort Nadia Nakai after burying her lover, AKA

The comments section of the lengthy post was full of celebrities who sent strength and love to the grieving girlfriend. Even AKA's baby mama, DJ Zinhle, who supported the Forbes family and Nadia during the tragic time, left a few heartwarming words.

@djzinhle said:

"We love you Nadia. May God give you strength ❤️"

@mbaureloaded shared:

"Deepest condolences nana, sorry my doll. You gained an angel ❤️"

@pearlmodiadie replied:

"I’m so sorry for what you’re going through Nadia. It’s unimaginable! Sending you strength and prayers ❤️"

@anele_zondo commented:

"Love you ❤️ You have the purest of intentions and that won’t go unnoticed. Mama Mega! ❤️"

@boity also said:

"We love you so so much Nadia. My heart shatters for you, mama. I am praying for you, my sister. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I’m so sorry!!!"

@thando_thabethe wrote:

"I’m sorry, my love ❤️"

@kefilwe_mabote reacted:

"We're praying for your healing and strength. Sorry Nadia."

@londie_london_official also shared:

"Sending you love and prayers mama ❤️"

@thembiseete_ also posted:

"I'm so sorry honey ❤️ Sending lots of love."

@gail_mabalane added:

"He loved you so much, till the end. He wanted to see and make you happy. You made him so happy. I’m so sorry Nadia. May God be your comfort through this trying time and know that he will always be with you. Wherever you go, he goes… (always in your heart). We love you."

Police confirm they have an idea of who murdered AKA but are yet to make an arrest

In related news, Briefly News reported that SAPS are confident they are close to catching AKA's killers. The police confirmed that they are still investigating and will leave no stone unturned.

Investigators have been reviewing different video footage from the night of the murder and are piecing together the evidence.

According to Daily Sun, KZN commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi confirmed that they were still investigating but had an idea of who the murderers were.

