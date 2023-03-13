Mzansi celebs, including Nadia Nakai, DJ Zinhle and Black Coffee, took to social media to mourn the passing of Costa Titch

The Nkalakatha rapper and Amapiano star passed away on Saturday night after he collapsed while performing at the Ultra Music Festival stage

Social media users comforted Nadia Nakai because her boyfriend and rapper, AKA, also passed away a month ago

Mzansi celebs continue to mourn Costa Titch's death. The Nkalakatha rapper passed away on Saturday, March 11. He was performing at the Ultra Music Festival when he collapsed on stage.

Celebs, including Nadia Nakai, mourn Costa Titch's death

The country's entertainers took to their timelines to mourn the late Amapiano star. They sent their condolences to Costa Titch's family and friends. ZAlebs reports that Nadia Nakai shared that she's freaked out after Costa's passing.

The gorgeous rapper recently lost her boyfriend, AKA. The Fela In Versace hitmaker was shot dead in Durban on February 10. Taking to Twitter, Nadia Nakai asked God what His plan was after Costa Titch's passing. She also asked death to stop.

World-renowned DJ and Grammy winner Black Coffee also took to his timeline to react to Costa's passing. The dance music producer reportedly said:

"Bawo. Khusela abantwana bakho (God, please protect your children)."

Amapiano music producer Mr JazziQ, rapper Rouge and DJ Zinhle also took to their timelines to react to the news of Costa's passing. Costa was only 27 years of age when he died.

Mzansi reacts to Nadia Nakai's heartbreaking post

Peeps took to Nadia's comment section and comforted her. They sent her love after she complained about losing everyone close to her.

@Ponti01986028 said:

"Remember that when it rains it pours, when challenges come, they come consecutively with no space in between. You will feel like your whole world is falling apart, but after the storm everything suddenly becomes calm. One day you're gonna be so happy, give it time, and you'll heal."

@priscillanyeve commented:

"Sending you love and strength, most importantly seek the love of God."

@Maysadidit wrote:

"Just like that Inkalakathas are gone, this must be damaging and hurtful for you Bragga but be strong Queen Megacy, aluhlanga lungehlanga."

@JerryBouwer1 said:

"Something terribly scaringly is happening here! I said it with AKA. Something ain't right in this country."

@LebogangM_SA added:

"Askies Nadia really sisi askies. Hang in there, sisi. The Lord is with you, cry all your pain, that is a journey of healing."

Akon mourns the death of Costa Titch

In related news, Briefly News reported that Akon took his timeline to mourn the death of Costa Titch. The Amapiano and hip-hop star signed an international deal with Akon's record label, Konvict Kulture.

Costa Titch died over the weekend. He was performing at the Ultra Music Festival when he collapsed on stage and passed on. The star collaborated with Akon on his Big Flexa remix. Taking to Instagram, Akon paid tribute to the late artist.

Akon shared that he was convinced that Costa Tich would impact the world music scene. He shared that Costa was on his way to becoming a global superstar when "God's plans intervened".

