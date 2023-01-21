Award-winning rapper Gigi Lamayne recently left people talking on social media after opening up about how she reacts to nyash

The 'Mashonisa' hitmaker took to Twitter to confess that she occasionally finds herself turning her head with a big booty woman passes by

Netizens have since reacted to Gigi Lamayne's tweet, saying she might be into girls. One person said: "Kancane kancane uyavela"

Gigi Lamayne questions her sexuality.

Source: Instagram

One Twitter user told the podcaster and rapper Gigi Lamayne not to give up on finding a man after she tweeted about her admiration for a big booty.

The music star has been vocal on the blue bird app about her love life. In her previous tweet, The rapper opened up about the lengths she would go to find love.

"Recently went onto this dating show. I’m just saying, I’m that b**ch with guts. For love, I will drive all night shem," she wrote before revealing that she was part of the dating show called Temptations Island.

Social media users react to Gigi Lamayne's tweet

Gigi received mixed reactions on Twitter after she said:

"I find myself literally turning with a big b00ty that walks by. Could it be? "

Reacting to the tweet, @manezaF8 responded:

"Lol, it be that you just appreciate finer things."

@SirKutemwa said:

"Aren't all girls into that orientation? "

@kodabukaimomozi wrote:

"Kahle.. don't give up..uzoyithola indoda."

@Thandamanjani:

"Kancane kancane uyavela… "

Gigi Lamayne makes history in SA Hip-Hop by launching her own shoe line with a huge brand

In another article, Briefly News reported that Gigi Lamayne collaborated with Rock & Co Footwear to launch her own shoe line.

Gigi Lamayne made history last year in 2022 when she became the first South African female rapper to launch a shoe line. Rock & Co Footwear has previously worked with SA's top rappers like Kwesta, and Gigi said this was one of the reasons why she wanted to work with the brand.

She also revealed that her love for sneakers pushed her to launch her own shoe line. Taking to Instagram, the rapper said the collaboration was a dream come true for her, and she expressed her gratitude to everyone who attended her launch. "This is only the beginning," she added.

Source: Briefly News