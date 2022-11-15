Gigi Lamayne is making her mark as a South African female rapper with her latest big business venture

The Ice Cream hitmaker announced that she recently apartment with rock and coal footwear to offer a shoe line to fans

Gigi explained we decided to get into sneakers and how much it means to her to make strides on the hip-hop scene

Gigi Lamayne shared about she would be bringing fans a sneaker line. The rapper will be making history as one of the first female rappers in the country to make a big move and the footwear space.

Gigi Lamayne shared that she would be launching her own shoe brand, and it's the first to do so among female rappers in Mzansi. Image:@gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

The South African rap scene will forever remember Gigi as the first to sell sneakers as a female hip-hop star. The rapper was happy to explain why she decided to go in a certain direction with her business.

Gigi Lamayne to launch footwear

According to Sunday World, Gigi explained the word she was connected to Rock & Co footwear by a good friend. The star says she knew the company was looking for someone to collaborate with, and she did not hesitate. She said:

"Every time I'm booked for a show outside South Africa I make sure to get something from a shoe brand from the place. I have got a collection of sneakers."

Gigi said she wanted to work with the company because they partnered with Kwesta. She said their history with such a big artist makes the collaboration even more special for her.

Gigi also detailed that she is in an equity partnership with the sneaker brand, where she gets money for every product sold. Gigi also told Daily Sun that her mum played a key role in why she decided to get into the shoe game. She said:

"My mum grew up very poor. She had her first pair of shoes at seven years old and she didn't know which shoe went to which foot. For her to witness her daughter getting into this and doing this is the biggest joy"

Gigi said the news on Instagram with a video of her launch, and a few of her fans and celebrities reacted. Many were happy that she would get to spread her wings with a shoe brand.

