Musician Lady Du let her fans know what they should expect from her music, and she could not stop raving about her work

The beloved entertainer gave supporters a detailed description of what they can look forward to on her new album

Many fans were beyond excited by what Lady Du promised as they shared their guesses of how she'll blow them away

Lady Du has promised a lot to her family. The artist generously shared a list with fans to describe her album.

Lady Du bragged about the music on her new album will be a special treat for people who genuinely love music. Image:@ladydu_sa

Many supporters were left in anticipation of her album drop. Lady Du made it clear that the album is not just for anyone.

Lady Du confirms new album is a guaranteed banger

In a Twitter post, Lady Du said she made her upcoming album with certain people in mind. She described her new music as amapiano that "went to private school" and tells a story "to " inspire, motivate, and share love."

Lady Du's album description left fans excited to hear what she has in store. Many supporters said they were confident she would have a stellar project. One fan was happy to hear she would include a tribute to the late Killer Kau and Mpura, musicians, who passed away in a car accident.

@paparonza commented:

"She is about to hit us up all over again...azikhale."

@kingcoder7 commented:

"Wawa, I love your sharp voice, can't wait to stream this."

@yuppie_stoza commented:

"When it comes to storytelling, You are goated one of the best!"

@KLaistock commented:

"Ziyakhala kemanje, it's about time my Queen."

