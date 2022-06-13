Mpura's former manager Karabo Pappi Forbes has opened up about the car accident that claimed the life of his artist and Killer Kau

Karabo shared that he lost his job and a friend during the fatal crash that claimed the lives of Mpura, Kau and several upcoming artists

Social media users took to his timeline to encourage the artists manager to continue working hard until he gets back to the top of the yanos game

Mpura's former manager Karabo Pappi Forbes has opened up about how the late artist's passing has affected him. Mpura was one of the artists who pioneered Amapiano.

Mpura’s manager opened up about the fatal crash that claimed the life of the yanos artist. Image: @mpura_mpura

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker passed away last year in a car crash that also claimed the life of Killer Kau. Several other upcoming artists also died during the head-on collision.

Karabo took to Twitter recently to share that he did not only lose a friend on the day of the crash but also lost his source of income. According to TshisaLIVE, he wrote:

"When I lost Mpura, I lost everything. My best friend and my job. Starting all over again from the bottom is painful & hard, but I hope sh*t comes together sooner or later."

Social media users took to his comment section to encourage him to continue working hard until he succeeds in life.

@sneaker_spa wrote:

"It's sad how life goes on for some people."

@jerome_saint_ said:

"It will ntwana we’re here to make sure everything comes back."

@lindilengolomi commented:

"Everything will work out my brother. Continue working hard, don't forget to ask assistance from your ancestors. Camagu qhawe."

@Letukavich wrote:

"You'll pull through my bro. The streets teach a bigger lesson more than any institute can provide."

@Zodwa74814746 added:

"Sending love and light."

Lady Du gives emotional tribute at Mpura's funeral

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Lady Du shared that late Amapiano artist, Mpura, opened doors for her in the entertainment industry.

The vocalist and yanos DJ was one of the speakers at Mpura's funeral service in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 17 August. She told mourners that she was just sitting in studio when Mpura invited her to the mic.

At the time, Mpura, whose real name is Mongezi Stuurman, and other yanos artists were recording his smash hit, Umsebenzi Wethu. According to ZAlebs, Lady Du was crying when she recorded her verse on Umsebenzi Wethu. When Mpura noticed that she was emotional, he then gave her money to take care of her baby.

