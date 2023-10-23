Murdah Bongz has a heart of gold and never forgets to spoil his loved ones

The ASANTE hitmaker recently blessed AKA's mom Lynn Forbes on her lunch date with DJ Zinhle and the kids

Bongz' sweet gesture had social media swooning over his close relationship with Lynn as well as his love for his family

Mzansi was left swooning over Murdah Bongz' sweet gesture as he spoiled AKA's mom Lynn Forbes. Images: murdahbongz, lynnforbesza

Murdah Bongz recently opened his heart and pocket, spoiling DJ Zinhle and AKA's mom, Lynn Forbes. The DJ was caught on a video call with his wife and daughter when the phone moved to Lynn whom Bongz told that she should order all that she wants because the bill is on him.

Online users are moved by Bongz' generosity as well as his bond with Lynn Forbes considering the family dynamics.

Murdah Bongz spoils Lynn Forbes

In a Twitter (X) video posted by MDN News, Murdah Bongz is seen on a video call with DJ Zinhle and their daughter, Asante. Zinhle then passes her phone to Lynn whom Bongz tells to go all out as the bill is on him:

Bongz and Lynn appear to have a close relationship and are doing well with their blended family. Lynn recently shared a sweet post on Asante's birthday that had Mzansi in its feelings.

Mzansi weighs in on Bongz' gesture

Online users shared their thoughts on Bongz and Lynn's relationship, where many appreciated the DJ's sweet nature:

__Xoey said:

"Love is such a beautiful thing!"

KaraboNutriTips responded:

"This guy is amazing!"

_babybearr commented:

"Most men are hating on him because he makes them look unloving."

On the other hand, some online users weren't impressed with Bongz' gesture, with some calling him Will Smith:

IamCamaroM said:

"We have our own Will Smith."

LiftTheHorn responded:

"The Will Smith of SA."

locobaroco commented:

"This guy seems to be forcing himself too much."

Murdah Bongz bags SAMA nominations

In a recent report, Briefly News covered congratulatory messages to Murdah Bongz after it was revealed that he received three nominations at this year's SAMA awards.

The Mohigan Sun hitmaker hasn't been a solo act for much too long but has received praise for his hard work and impressive musicality, not to mention his slick dance moves.

He recently lit the DStv Delicious stage with DK KMAT when they shared a dance and had the crowd going crazy over their impressive dance routine.

