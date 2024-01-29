Award-winning singer Makhadzi is on a vacation in Sun City, home of luxury resorts located in the North West

The Matorokisi hitmaker shared eight pictures from her vacation, documenting the breathtaking scenery she saw

This comes in the midst of reports about Makhadzi's failure to pitch at three events in Mpumalanga

Makhadzi had the time of her life in Sun City. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi is still in vacation mode. The award-winning singer to a short left to the breathtaking holiday destination of everyone's choice, Sun City.

Makhadzi goes on vacation in Sun City

Mapara hitmaker Makhadzi shared two Instagram posts documenting her vacation in Sun City. The resort is known for its vibrant scenery and gardens and is located in the North West.

Makhadzi posted eight pictures from her vacation, and in one pic where she was snapped with a giraffe, she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Trying to chase the sunset with the phogofolos."

In another picture, Makhadzi said:

"The best medicine of life is to choose God and yourself before anything."

Makadzi called out for missing 3 gigs

While Makhadzi is living her best life, an event organiser exposed Makhadzi's failure to pitch at three events in Mpumalanga.

According to ZiMoja, an angry establishment owner paid Makhadzi R135K to perform at three venues: Ekus Cafe, Mdhluli Outlets and Quiet Vibes.

The news publication reported that Makhadzi charged R50K for two of the gigs and R35K for the third.

Mfundo 'Thonsi' Mathonsi demands a refund and said he regrets booking Makhadzi:

"She let us down despite us making sure that we met her demands. We went all-out and all of our events were sold out. We even asked that since she never made it on the 24th, she must come on the 27th. She failed also to come through...That is a loss for us, a huge loss."

Makhadzi is notorious for missing gigs

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi, for the umpteenth time, did not honour her commitments. She got called out for not pitching for a gig she was allegedly paid R80K for.

Makhadzi was booked to perform at Exclusive White Lifestyle along with other stars such as Somizi, Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sjava and many more.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News