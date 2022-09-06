Nonku Williams, a Real Housewives of Durban star, is living the good life after making a name for herself in the business world

The stunner has a lavish home that includes everything extravagant from the exterior to the interior

Despite the fact that she does not reveal much about her home, Briefly News did its best to provide a glimpse inside Nonku's stunning residence

‘RHOD’ Star Nonku Williams has shared beautiful snaps of her lux home. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

South Africans were first introduced to Nonku Williams in the popular reality show The Real Housewives of Durban. Mzansi peeps quickly became attached to her lavish lifestyle.

Nonku's elegant fashion sense in the hit Showmax show appears to be in sync with her lush home. Although the reality star doesn't post much about her sacred home, Nonku does show a glimpse of it on social media.

Briefly News has taken a look at Nonku's stunning home for interior design inspiration.

Nonku's exterior includes a patio.

According to the photos and videos the reality star shared, she has a large patio. This is where Nonku relaxes with a drink in her hand and sometimes rocks a swimming suit in the summer while lounging.

Nonku shared the following video depicting her exterior on Instagram:

Nonku's stunning interior

Williams' home is painted in plain but elegant black and white. Paintings that give the crib an artsy feel can be found in some areas of the house. Nonku has plants in some areas of her home, which are well taken care of by large glass windows that not only provide light but also oxygen.

Nonku shared the following beautiful snaps on Instagram:

According to ZAlebs, Nonku Williams is able to afford her extravagant lifestyle due to her businesses, which include a construction and logistics company. The Real Housewives of Durban star has also recently launched her own winery company called Ashes to Beauty Winery or A2B winery, further reports ZAlebs.

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ star Nonku Williams turns eyes to God: “I feel that I have a ministry”

Briefly News previously reported that Nonku Williams has revealed that she is gearing up for a major career change. The Real Housewives of Durban star said she wants to start her own ministry.

The stunner who rose to prominence for her role in the popular Showmax reality television show The Real Housewives of Durban said she wants to get into preaching to inspire fellow women.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the businesswoman said that she believes that God put hurdles in her life, including abuse, so she can inspire the next person. Nonku Williams also added that her ministry will focus on giving hope to women.

