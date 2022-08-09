The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams has revealed that she wants to begin her own ministry

The reality television star and businesswoman said her passion for empowering women is the reason why she wants to start preaching

Nonku also added that her life experiences, including abuse, were specially placed in her life to inspire others

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nonku Williams has revealed that she is gearing up for a major career change. The Real Housewives of Durban star said she wants to start her own ministry.

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ star Nonku Williams has revealed that she wants to start a ministry that will inspire women. Image: @nonku_williams.

Source: Instagram

The stunner who rose to prominence for her role in the popular Showmax reality television show The Real Housewives of Durban said she wants to get into preaching to inspire fellow women.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the businesswoman said that she believes that God put hurdles in her life, including abuse, so she can inspire the next person. Nonku Williams also added that her ministry will focus on giving hope to women. She said:

"I definitely believe everything I went through in terms of abuse, I believe God put me where I am today because it's not about us. It's definitely to help the next person. So I feel that I have a ministry for us as women to help and inspire women out there that they can make it. Especially women that are being abused or lacking and all of that, that's my ministry."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Roast of Khanyi Mbau: SA lauds Mpho Popps for being the best Roastmaster - "He carried the show on his back"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that The Roast of Khanyi Mbau gave Mzansi the content they have been waiting for. The highly anticipated show saw local celebrities taking turns roasting each other.

The hot panel included stars such as Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka, radio presenter Tbo Touch, seasoned television presenter Devi Govender, rappers Youngsta CPT and Nadia Nakai, Selbeyonce Mkhize, Celeste Ntuli and legendary actor Sello Maake Ka Ncube.

Viewers were also impressed by how the Roastmaster, Mpho Popps, carried the show. The comedian understood the assignment as he left nothing out while making fun of the panel. It did not take long for Mpho Popps to shoot to the top of the Twitter trending list as fans raved about his jokes.

Source: Briefly News