One person has come out claiming that he looks like The Black Door actor Zamani Mbatha

The person in question is an entertainment commentator from the X app and social media influencer, Jabulani Macdonald

Social media users were left stunned, questioning if Macdonald was indeed the young actor's sibling, joking that it means he has Nomzamo Mbatha for a sister

Jabulani Macdonald has revealed himself as actor Zamani Mbatha's look-alike during a celebrity doppelganger challenge. Images: @Jabu_Macdonald

Creepy as it sounds, it may be true that there is an identical version of yourself somewhere in the world. Luckily for The Black Door actor Zamani Mbatha, the search may be over.

Jabulani Macdonald identifies Zamani Mbatha as his look-alike

The famous X user, @Jabu_Macdonald, responded to a doppelganger challenge on the app, saying he looks like the former Isisthembiso actor. This is what the entertainment commentator said:

"Apparently I look like Zamani Mbatha."

He posted his picture next to the actors for motivation. Check out their pictures below:

Tweeps agree with Jabulani Macdonald's doppelganger claims

Social media users on X were shocked by the uncanny resemblance between the two young men. They motioned that their families should have a meeting to discuss the matter further:

@Soso_anne_ was shocked:

"Haybo, for a moment I thought you posted his pictures only. Niyafana!"

@_Kgali questioned:

"Are you guys sure you don't share the same father?"

@Shayi_Mamba reminded him:

"Angisho when I said it you gave me a big side-eye."

@Mofirephopho asked:

"Like which one is you here?"

@Jabu_Macdonald realised:

"Then Nomzamo Mbatha is my sister."

@_uNonnie did not fall for it:

"You posted two pictures of Zamani and thought we wouldn't notice? You can not trick me!"

@JERMAINEWOLF78 imagined:

"I'm sure if gain more muscle people won't be able to differentiate between the two of you."

@purple01leopard needed more convincing:

"Cheekbones and face shape, yes. Structure, not the features. Like kids with the same mum, and different dads."

@miss_machika saw doubles:

"You look together."

@Palesa78975820 confirmed:

"You do look like him."

Linda Mtoba finds her doppelganger

In a related Briefly News report, another celebrity look-like surfaced that had jaws on the floor when Linda Mtoba found her look-alike on the streets of X.

The young woman resembled the Isifiso star with the same eye shape, hairstyle and complexion. Linda couldn't believe her eyes and jokingly said she would ask her father for answers.

Source: Briefly News