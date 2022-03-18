A video of two men having an argument in a grocery store has been doing the rounds on social media

After shouting at each other, the lads are seen about to have a physical altercation before they break into a dance in the middle of the store

The customers and staff burst into laughter and relief when they realise the entire fight was staged

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video of two men pranking customers at a Durban shopping outlet had some peeps question whether the coastal city is even a real place.

An argument which turned into a dance-off left Durban shoppers stunned. Image: @Kokoleo_zn/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Taking to Twitter, social media user @Kokoleo_zn posted a video of two men breaking out into a hectic argument in a grocery store. The two are seen having a go at each other before the one lad challenges the other to come to him if he has a problem.

The angry men are soon seen about to hit each other before they break into a dance in the middle of the store. The shook customers and staff break out in laughter and relief when they realise the entire fight was staged.

“Okes is Durban real????” the tweet was captioned.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South African online users responded with humour and sarcasm at the unlikely stunt. Check out some of their comments below:

@NunguSompisi said:

“The person who took the video. Content gone wrong.”

@MasterChief_ZA replied:

“All three of them planned it. He's the only one that took the video and the video started exactly before that guy started his stunt and on the right angle too. Come on man... this is too obvious!”

@uPeace_ commented:

“I told you that city kusemahlanyeni.”

@BrianStatesThat reacted:

“I’m defs moving to Durban next week.”

@BakakaFrederic wrote:

“It's nice to cheer people in the shop sometimes, that's how talents are discovered!”

@HactorM_SA remarked:

“Yaz Nglokhu ngith uzophuma uOkapi or something.”

Hilarious madala leaves Mzansi in stitches after pranking wedding party

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that old people are an endless source of heartwarming laughter. An old man recently left South African Twitter streets laughing out after he was caught in a clip playing a trick on a crowd of happy-go-lucky wedding-goers.

In the clip, the wedding party can be seen dancing and singing as they celebrated the happy couple who just tied the knot. Not long thereafter, the old man approaches them and starts loudly shouting that police, who were supposedly checking Covid-19 regulations, were on the way.

"NOT AT MY WEDDING DAY. Wait for it... 16," Ace Mashudu captioned the clip that he posted online.

Source: Briefly News