A video of a domestic worker’s funny visit to the loo has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The edited clip, which has over 77.9K views, sees a young lady kicking several toilet paper rolls to her while seated on a lavatory

She can be heard repeatedly saying “it’s enough” in effort to get the lady to stop and Saffas cannot stop laughing

We’ve all experienced that awkward moment of realising there was no, or not enough, toilet paper after we sat on the lavatory seat.

A video of domestic worker getting way too much toilet paper than she bargained for left peeps with belly aches from laughter.

A video of a domestic worker dodging several toilet rolls was shared online. Image: @carolinewideawake/TikTok

The hilarious clip shared by an online user @carolinewideawake sees a young lady kicking a toilet paper roll with impressive skill and quickly switches to the second clip of a domestic worker sitting on a lavatory. She catches the paper roll and responds with: “Thanks pumpkin.”

The video continues to show the lady kicking more rolls which concurrently hit and bombard the poor woman in the toilet. She hilariously shouts: “It’s enough!” repeatedly in effort to get the lady to stop.

Netizens could not help but laugh at the light-hearted video and many praised South Africans’ creativity and humour. Check out some of the comments on the post:

STACEYLEE said:

“Ooooh man, you made my day.”

Cole reacted:

“It's enough!!!”

K-Ci commented:

“Enough is enough.”

Stacey Middlewick replied:

“Thanks pumpkin.”

Brandon Olifant (TBO) wrote:

“Lol, you guys are funny.”

Nasreen Dukander responded:

“This cracked me up stop this nonsense.”

